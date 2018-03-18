Should you shave your balls or trim them? We talk a lot about male grooming around here. As you can probably guess, it’s kind of our thing. After all, we actually invented ways to remove hair from your balls. Despite the vastness of the topic, we find that most guys are primarily interested in one thing: their balls. How to treat them. How to remove hair from their balls. How to coddle them, etc., etc. We get it. We’ve been there. The family jewels are a man’s most precious possession, and if you’re going to be exposing them to potentially dangerous levels of manscaping, you want to know you’re doing it right. So, we’ve made you this guide. These tips cover pretty much everything on the topic of removing hair from your testicles. So, without further ado, let's talk about how to shave your balls correctly.

Trimming Your Balls

Many of our customers ask us how to trim your balls in a way that doesn't pull, tear, or leave behind unwanted injuries. Trimming, using an electric groin trimmer meant for men, is still the bread and butter of managing pubic hair. With the proper tool (AKA The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer from MANSCAPED™), it is the safest, fastest, and most economical means of keeping your bush in check. Even with the right tools, pubic grooming has seen a rise in related injuries, so here are a few important tips to help.

2 Quick Tips For Trimming Your Balls

1.) Use A Saftey Guard

First, use a safety guard. Good trimmers like The Lawn Mower 3.0 already come with one. It does a few important things. It helps the blades get a cleaner cut. This reduces irritation from roughly sheared hair. It also keeps the hair a little longer. We say this all the time, but having stubble on your balls is miserable. Keep the hair at a greater length if you want maximum comfort. OR shave it completely as we expound upon in just a bit in additional hair removal tips for your balls.

2.) Moisturize Your Skin When You are Done

The other tip to optimize trimming is to take care of the skin and hair. Just like you use a moisturizer on your face and deodorant on your pits, take care of your ball skin by using a moisturizing ball deodorant like the Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant. This miracle gel goes on dry and keeps you soft and moisturized, so you can avoid the dreaded “swamp crotch” phenomenon. And, to continue in the vein of skincare, just like you use aftershave on your face, a toner and refresher like the Crop Reviver™ refreshing toner will keep your male grooming from drying your skin or causing other irritants or problems. In other words, keep your junk clean and moisturized. It should be obvious, but we all know that guy. Don’t be him.

Shaving Your Balls

Before we jump into this, we’ll repeat an oft-cited disclaimer: don’t default to shaving your balls. It’s definitely an option, certainly, but a lot of women (and men) don’t find a completely smooth shave to be attractive. It’s also a lot harder to manage razor burn and similar discomforts on your balls. That said, if you do have a good reason to go beyond trimming and need a good shave, go for it! You should just know a few things first before you figure out how to get smooth balls.

Shaving Your Balls Starts With A Great Razor

Obviously, it starts with a good safety razor. You don’t want more than three blades, and even that might be too many. Your sack is mushy and difficult to manage with a large, unwieldy razor. Extra blades make it much easier to get cuts and nicks, which is why manscaping experts prefer a double-edged single blade to be able to deftly move a razor over and around your balls. The Plow is the gold standard here. Made of durable stainless steel and featuring a ribbed handle, its compact size, and sharp blades can maneuver around your ball sack like a BMW M3 on the Autobahn. You may even say “vroom” when shaving. We won’t tell if you do.

One Tip For Shaving Your Balls

When you have the right tool for shaving your tool (sorry, we’ll try to hold back on the puns from here on out), the best tip is to shave immediately after trimming with your electric groin trimmer. You have the bulk of the hair gone, so use the razor to refine and get even closer. This may lead to the ladies getting even closer to you, if you know what we mean. Wink.

So, in this next segment, gents, we’ll cover other, less appealing, methods of hair removal. Attempt at your own risk.

Waxing Your Balls

Really? You’re such a man that you’re going to wax your balls? Don’t be stupid. Despite the obvious pain, waxing represents so much risk to your manhood. Some doctors are against briefs because they make the testicles too hot. And you think waxing will be ok?! That said, there is a time and place for waxing as a hair removal technique. It just doesn’t apply to your balls. Instead, consider wax appointments for your back and/or butt. If you can’t reach it to trim it, you need help anyways. You might as well go for something that lasts longer and can be trusted to a professional. So repeat after us: I will only wax my back or butt.

Other Options For Removing Hair From Your Balls

For those of you in the know, there are dozens of ways to remove hair that don’t involve blades. Creams, laser removal, epilation, and electrolysis come to mind. Let’s talk about each of these for a moment.

Using Hair Removal Cream

Hair removal creams seem appealing because there’s no risk of a cut. The caveat is, they’re usually not a safe choice for the balls. Those chemicals can burn fiercely, and no matter how tough you are, burning balls is not a good time. Besides that, most creams aren’t vetted for genital use. You’re risking the swimming strength of your boys here. If you still insist, plan ahead. Hair removal creams are pungent. Don’t think you can cream up in the morning and smell good enough to get some action that night.

Laser Hair Removal On Your Nuts

Laser removal is fairly safe. The lasers are super precise, and we haven’t seen any research to suggest they hurt fertility. In some cases, laser removal can even be permanent, which is appealing for some situations, but not many. It’s still a process with drawbacks. Laser treatments are expensive, and you’ll need to go multiple times a year. They also take a very long time, so be prepared to have someone’s face in your balls for hours. Without any of the fun stuff. Lastly, laser treatments don’t work at all on light hair. It’s not a problem for most of us, but some of you blondes out there having matching carpets. Plus, getting rid of all of your hair permanently? Why would you want to do that? You want the option for different lengths, right? Right. So read on for more hair removal tips for your balls.

Can You Epliation On Your Balls?

Epilation is a hard no. It’s basically a method to pull your hairs out, but it’s nowhere near as gentle as wax. Move along for better hair removal tips for your balls.

Electrolysis For Removing Hair On Your Balls

Electrolysis is an interesting option. It’s been around for a long time, and its purpose is to permanently remove hair. Some of you might be excited by this, but let’s remember what we talked about when we discussed shaving. A lot of people don’t like smooth balls. Be 100 percent sure you never want any hair on your balls again for the rest of your life before you consider electrolysis. If you are sure, it’s costly and time-consuming, but you usually only have to do it once. We do not recommend it, as it will take months, if not years to complete one small area, but the idea of a needle going into each hair follicle is too much to bear. So don’t.

Stick To The Basics When Removing Hair From Your Balls

Stick to the tried-and-true grooming methods that the guys at MANSCAPED have perfected. Their tools and formulations are made for today’s modern man. He’s busy, he’s confident, he has limited time to spend on removing the hair from his balls. Manscaped understands this, which is why when you use The Perfect Package 3.0 that features The Lawn Mower 3.0 electric trimmer, Crop Preserver ball deodorant, Crop Reviver ball spray, and other complementary products like Magic Mat shaving mats, you save time and reduce the chance of getting a bad manscaping result. Getting nicked anywhere on your body is a lot less distressing then making your balls bleed. We get it.

Groom with the best, and you’ll see the rewards of your effort in every area of your life: from the bedroom to the office to the gym. A smooth, soft, and healthy sack and skin makes life good. You know it. We know it. And we’re sure that your significant other knows it, too.

Well, that covers most of the methods. If you want to have control over your own fate, stick to trimmers and razors. If you want to make sure you get the most out of those tools, spend some time on Manscaped.com. You’ll find every tool and technology necessary to make your male grooming experience as pleasant as possible. The best trimmer for balls is just a few clicks away!