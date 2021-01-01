How Bright Is The Light On The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0?

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 uses a 4k LED light, making it the brightest light on any of our trimmers. Additionally, the 4.0 model gives you the ability to turn the LED off.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.
