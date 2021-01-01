The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® cuts down to 0.6mm. The Lawn Mower® 2.0 is the perfect tool for trimming before you shave, or for the groomer who doesn't want to go completely bare.
We always recommend starting with our guards, which give you a range of 2mm to 3.5mm before trimming completely down.
01.01.21
