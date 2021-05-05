The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® cuts down to 0.6mm. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is the perfect tool for trimming before you shave, or for the groomer who doesn't want to go completely bare.
We always recommend starting with our guards, which give you a range of 2mm to 3.5mm before trimming completely down.
If you’d like to know more about how to shave with the Lawn Mower® 4.0, we’ve got you covered.
