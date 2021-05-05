How Long Are The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 offers four adjustable trimming guard sizes. The following are the guard settings available with the Lawn Mower® 4.0.

How Long Are The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards

3mm

6mm

10mm

13mm

If you're interested in learning about

how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0

or would

like to buy now

, we've got you covered.