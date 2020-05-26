How Long Does the Battery Last in the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker Nose Hair Trimmer?

Sometimes, you might long to live in a different era. Men of the past weren’t expected to work so hard on their bodies. They could be hairy, soft around the edges, and expect dinner on the table when they got home from work. It was a strange time. But, any hint of nostalgia disappears when you realize how nice it is to live in modern times. A modern man can actually feed himself (which is amazing), and taking care of his body feels great.

That goes for your nose and ears, too. Plenty of guys think carefully about trimming downstairs, but they neglect what’s going on in their own face. If you’ve never trimmed your nose or ears, you’re in for a treat. It will leave you feeling fresh and happy. But, to get started, you need a good trimmer, like The Weed Whacker. This is a great trimmer with features that make managing your nose easy, painless, and enjoyable.

A Long-Lasting Battery

The Weed Whacker uses a 6,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. That’s technical speak for, “this is a long-lasting battery.” In simpler terms, you can trim for 90 consecutive minutes on a single charge. Speaking of that charge, you can recharge the Weed Whacker with the same dock you use for The Lawn Mower 3.0. We’re still big on convenience, and you’ll see that reflected when you use The Weed Whacker.

Do You Really Need So Much Battery LIfe?

Hopefully, trimming your nose and ears is a quick endeavor. Even if it’s normally a pain, it’ll be pretty fast with the Weed Whacker. That’s because our trimmer uses a 9,000 RPM motor that runs a 360-degree dual blade rotation system. With so much power, you can get through more than just a few weeds in your nose.

Of course, that much power requires a strong battery. We realized that, so we didn’t put some dinky little watch battery in the Weed Whacker. We went for overkill. With 90 minutes of active cutting time, you should be able to go weeks between charges, and when you get to trimming, it should make very short work of your nose and ear hair.

It’s Clean and Safe, Too

Putting a 9,000 RPM motor in your nose is an intimidating idea, but we packed the Weed Whacker with safety features so you won’t have to worry. Our patented SkinSafe™ technology works overtime to protect you from nicks, snags, and tugs. We also designed The Weed Whacker with a replaceable blade that makes sure you’re always sharp (which is better for safety). On top of that, the quick-changing blade makes it easy to stay hygienic with your trimmer. In short, we think this is the best nose hair trimmer you’re going to find.

