How Long Does The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver® Take To Ship?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. The Crop Reviver® typically takes 3-12 business days to ship, depending on your location. Upon ordering, you will be sent a tracking number, which will allow you to track your order in real-time through our shipping partners.

If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Reviver® or want to buy the Crop Reviver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.