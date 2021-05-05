How Long Does The MANSCAPED™ Crop Shaver™ Take To Ship?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. The Crop Shaver™ typically takes 3-12 business days to ship, depending on your location. Upon ordering, you will be sent a tracking number, which will allow you to track your order in real-time through our shipping partners.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Shaver™ or would like to buy the Crop Shaver™ now, we've got you covered.
05.05.21
