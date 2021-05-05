How Long Does The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Take To Ship?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 typically takes 3-12 business days to ship, depending on your location. Upon ordering, you will be sent a tracking number, which will allow you to track your order in real-time through our shipping partners.

If you're interested in learning about

how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0

or would

like to buy now

, we've got you covered.