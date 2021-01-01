How Many Blades Does The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0 Come With?

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 only comes with one set of blades but does come with guards that allow for four different settings.
Check out everything that comes with the Lawn Mower® 4.0 and how you can have blades sent directly to your door.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
