how men use an electric trimmer to shave legs

Why Do Men Shave Their Legs Anyway?

If you're an athlete, you've probably been keyed into the secret of shaving your legs for a long time. Swimmers swear by smooth skin because hair is said to hold back their ultimate times in meets. The same can be said for cyclists and runners. Bodybuilders and male models often go hairless as a means of defining their muscles and letting the foundation below the skin speak for itself without being overridden by a furry coating.

In the normal world, where men aren't competing for pageantry or prizes, there are still a lot of benefits to be realized from maintaining legs' manes. Think about it. Your leg hair has been growing for a very long time. The older you get, the more rogue it's likely to grow. Ultra-hairy legs can be a real turn-off when you're exposing that skin. Let's say you're hanging out on the beach or going for a stroll in the summer when shorts are a completely acceptable fashion. Would you rather go au naturale and scare passersby away? Or, would it be more ideal to tame your leg hair so it doesn't look like you're wearing woolen stockings?

The choice is yours, but if you choose incorrectly, it's not our fault if you never get laid again.

How Do You Know What Tools to Use When You're Ready to Shave Your Legs?

Women have been faced with beauty conundrums that cause bruising, itching, and burning for decades. Over time, they've figured out which products to use, and which items need to stay on the shelf. Men have only recently begun to realize the benefits that can be obtained from shaving their legs, which puts them a bit behind the eight ball in terms of body-happy knowledge.

You might be surprised to discover that nearly half the men surveyed by Men's Health indicated they do something to their lower limbs—whether that means trimming away some of the hairy chaos or completely eliminating their furry follicles. In other words, if you're interested in this subject, it's safe to say that you're in good company.

The key resides in finding tools that benefit your body without inflicting pain or irritation along the way. If you've ever given leg-shaving a go, you might've experienced nasty red bumps that itched and caused discomfort. This is completely normal if you're using a sub-par shaving device, but it doesn't always have to be this way! The right tool for the job will take care of your skin and embrace your desire to be trimmed or hair-free without forcing you to endure injuries during (and after) the process.

How MANSCAPED's The Lawn Mower 3.0 Embraces the Hair-Free Revolution

Welcome to the world of The Lawn Mower 3.0. This is a world where technology meets men's needs. Where rough-and-tumble gear was designed to protect fragile skin on manly men. Where the pieces and parts that go into each individual product are just as important as the outcome they produce.

This is MANSCAPED's world.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is made of polycarbonate construction, which allows for carefree maneuverability across every inch of a man's landscape. While it was initially designed for below-the-waist beautification, you can trust that anything you'd put on your balls will work quite well on other areas of your body, as well.

Powerful 7,000 RPM Motor

The Lawn Mower 3.0's powerful 7,000 RPM motor is designed to handle even the densest of forests with ease. Cutting hair at a whopping 7,000 strokes per minute, this motor has no trouble going from your crotch to the cuticles of your toenails, trimming down all of the unruly hair it encounters along the way.

Adjustable Guide Guards

Let's say you're a guy who's not quite down with going super smooth on your legs. You want to maintain your manly appearance by keeping hair on the surface of your legs; you just don't want to look like you're dressed up as a yeti when it's not Halloween. Never fear! The Lawn Mower 3.0's adjustable guide guards provide you with two detachable tools that offer a total of four different length settings, giving you ultimate control and precision.

SkinSafe™ Blades

Worried about what you're going to do when your furry forest annihilates your razor blades? Rest assured, we've thought this through. Our ceramic SkinSafe™ blades can quickly be taken out when they're at the end of their life and replaced with new blades that'll be ready to get off the bench and into the game. This easy-replacement system enables you to enjoy optimal performance, hygiene, and convenience.

We recommend switching your blades out at least every three months to ensure your wooly surface doesn't have to deal with unkempt overgrowth again.

A Pull-Free System for Your Leg Follicles

Razors that have round heads have a tendency to catch hair and pull it in painful directions before it finds itself on the chopping block. With The Lawn Mower 3.0, you don't have to worry about pulls, tugs, nicks, or cuts. Our SkinSafe™ anti-nick feature ensures your legs enjoy the special engineering we've put into this tool, even when you're forcing it to feed through ultra-course or thick leg hair. The teeth on this trimmer go back and forth, rather than 'round and 'round, keeping your hair safely secured in its roots while simply taking a little off the top.

Cordless & Rechargeable Characteristics

Whether you're trying to get in a quick trim after you hit the gym, or you're de-hairing your legs before a big date, The Lawn Mower 3.0 is up for the task. When fully charged, you've got up to 90 minutes of shave time, which should leave you plenty of room to tweak your final look before you're finished. It's USB-chargeable, so you can even charge it at your desk if you're crunched for time.

The Ultimate Hair-Removal Process for Manscaping

Before you begin to get rid of any hair, make sure you've laid down The Magic Mat. This disposable mat makes cleanup a breeze. With the mat in place, you're ready to put The Lawn Mower 3.0 to work for you.

Once the hair is gone, it's time to make the dirt and leftover fuzz go down the drain. This is when Crop Cleanser comes into play. This body wash is perfect for every inch of a man's body—from his balls to the area between his toes. After you towel off, be sure to run some Crop Preserver over your private places. This ball deodorizer does double-duty, hydrating your hidden spots while keeping stench and sweat at bay. Don't forget to spritz on some Crop Reviver to keep your personal space fresh throughout the day!

Some men wax their legs, but smart guys stick to pain-free manscaping. Are you ready to embrace all the manliness that can occur when you go completely hair-free? Manscaped is ready to get you right where you need to be. Between our Perfect Package 3.0 and all of the tools and ingredients we bring to the table, we've got everything you need to experience smoothly shaven skin without unnecessary irritation. From your back to your balls, from your toes to your testicles, you can count on MANSCAPED to lead the way to a whole new you.

What are you waiting for? Your new exterior is just a couple mouse clicks away! When it comes to manscaping legs, we've got everything you need and more.