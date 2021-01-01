Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. How often you use the Crop Reviver® generally comes down to how active you are; the more active, the more you will use Crop Reviver®.

As a basic guideline, apply Crop Reviver® after toweling off from your shower. If you feel your groin become uncomfortably warm or developing moisture, take the time to give yourself a spritz or two of Crop Reviver®.

For more information on how to use Crop Reviver® or if you want to buy Crop Reviver® now, we've got you covered.