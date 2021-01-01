Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. How often you use the Foot Duster® generally comes down to how active you are; the more active, the more you will use Foot Duster®.
As a basic guideline, apply Foot Duster® after toweling off from your shower. If you feel your feet become uncomfortably warm or developing moisture, take the time to pull your foot out to give it a breath of fresh air and a spritz or two of Foot Duster®.
For more information on how to use Foot Duster® or if you want to buy Foot Duster® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
