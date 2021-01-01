Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker®. The blade on the Weed Whacker® should be replaced every three months to ensure your device is both performant and hygienic.Join our Peak Hygiene Plan to take advantage of blades delivered directly to your door every three months.
