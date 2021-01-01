Changing your base products in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan Member Portal is super easy. Here is how to do it on both Desktop and Mobile devices.

How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Desktop

Login to your account using the same email you used to join the plan Once logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tab Click the shipment date you would like to edit

The bold date is the one you’re editing

Click the change button on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selector

Click on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list

Click add under the updated product

How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Mobile

Click the pencil icon on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selector

Click on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list