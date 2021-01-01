Skip to Main Content
How To Change Products In Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

01.01.21

Changing your base products in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan Member Portal is super easy. Here is how to do it on both Desktop and Mobile devices.


How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Desktop


  1. Login to your account using the same email you used to join the plan
  2. Once logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tabOnce logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tab
  3. Click the shipment date you would like to edit 
  • The bold date is the one you’re editingClick the shipment date you would like to edit
  • Click the change button on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selectorClick the change button on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selector
  • Click on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list
    • Click add under the updated productClick on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list

    How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Mobile


    1. Login to your account using the same email you used to join the plan
    2. Once logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tabOnce logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tab
    3. Click the shipment date you would like to edit 
    • The bold date is the one you’re editingClick the shipment date you would like to edit
  • Click the pencil icon on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selectorClick the pencil icon on one or both of your current base product images, and you’ll see a base product selector
  • Click on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list
    • Click add under the updated productClick on the new product you would prefer to receive in your base product selector list

