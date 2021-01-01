Changing your base products in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan Member Portal is super easy. Here is how to do it on both Desktop and Mobile devices.
How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Desktop
- Login to your account using the same email you used to join the plan
- Once logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tab
- Click the shipment date you would like to edit
- The bold date is the one you’re editing
- Click add under the updated product
How To Change Your Products In The Manscaped™® Peak Hygiene Plan On Mobile
- Login to your account using the same email you used to join the plan
- Once logged in, go to your “My Peak Hygiene Plan” tab
- Click the shipment date you would like to edit
- The bold date is the one you’re editing
- Click add under the updated product
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...