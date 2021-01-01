How To Charge The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer. To charge the Weed Whacker®, plug the USB charging cable into the back of the trimmer. Now plug that cable into a USB port or the AC adapter and then into the wall.
The light on the Weed Whacker® will blink until the unit is fully charged.If you're interested in learning how to use the Weed Whacker® or would like to buy the Weed Whacker® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
