How To Charge The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer. To charge the Weed Whacker®, plug the USB charging cable into the back of the trimmer. Now plug that cable into a USB port or the AC adapter and then into the wall.

The light on the Weed Whacker® will blink until the unit is fully charged.

If you're interested in learning

how to use the Weed Whacker®

or would like to

buy the Weed Whacker® now

, we've got you covered.