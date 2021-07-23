How to clean The Lawn Mower® 4.0

It’s great that you have access to the best body hair trimmer in the business, but the device needs a little love from you now and then. We’ve designed The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer to be as low-maintenance as possible. That said, you trim some dirty parts of your body sometimes, and learning how to clean the trimmer is invaluable. A clean trimmer will last longer. More importantly, it won’t spread dirt and germs around your body when you groom. Here’s what you need to know.

Dry cleaning

The first step in cleaning your trimmer is to give it some dry cleaning. This should be done after every trim, and in most cases, it’s the only step you need to take. The additional steps are to be used less frequently to ensure everything really is clean.

Dry cleaning is simple. Take the brush that is included with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 and brush away all of the hair clippings. You can remove the blade head to get it more thoroughly (and under it). If you can brush away all of the hair, you’ve done a good job cleaning the trimmer. If you think it needs a little more than the brush can provide, move on to the next step.

Wet cleaning

Wet cleaning takes advantage of the waterproof nature of The Lawn Mower trimmer. The technique is easy. Use running water over the trimmer to rinse away hair clippings and any dirt or oil buildup that might be on the device. Most of the time, a quick rinse will do, but if you ever need a deeper scrub, you can use a washcloth or paper towel to get it even cleaner.

The important thing to remember is that water makes hair clippings clingy, so only do wet cleaning after you’ve brushed away as much hair as you reasonably can.

Advanced cleaning

It’s important to remember that your Lawn Mower trimmer will pick up bacteria and other microbes from your body. For the most part, these microbes are not dangerous, but a little antiseptic can go a long way. It’s up to you how frequently you want to disinfect your trimmer, but when you do, isopropyl alcohol is the best option. It will kill any microbes on the trimmer, and it can help break up oil that will transfer from your body to the device.

Maintenance

The last bit of cleaning is more of a maintenance tip. The blade should be replaced on a regular basis. This is mostly about keeping a sharp blade, but it also impacts cleanliness. If you rotate blades and disinfect them on a regular basis, they last longer and stay cleaner, and keeping your trimmer clean is a lot easier. Stay on top of blade maintenance, and you’ll have the best Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer possible.