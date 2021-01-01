Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Boxers. To clean our boxers, please reference the following steps:
- Machine wash on gentle or delicate with the water temperature not exceeding 30C/86F
- Use non-chlorine bleach, if needed
- Tumble dry on low heat
- Do not iron
