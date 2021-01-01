Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Boxers. To clean our boxers, please reference the following steps:

Machine wash on gentle or delicate with the water temperature not exceeding 30C/86F Use non-chlorine bleach, if needed Tumble dry on low heat Do not iron

If you're interested in

picking up a pair or want a 3-pack

of the

Boxers, we've got you covered.