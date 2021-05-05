How To Clean The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Cleaning the trimmer is easy and can be broken down into four easy steps.

How To Clean The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Remove the blade head Clean the blade using the provided brush Clean the trimmer under running water and dry Replace the blade

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.