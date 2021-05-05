How To Clean The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Cleaning the trimmer is easy and can be broken down into four easy steps.
How To Clean The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- Remove the blade head
- Clean the blade using the provided brush
- Clean the trimmer under running water and dry
- Replace the blade
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
