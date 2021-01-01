How To Clean The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. To clean the Shears® 2.0, use a damp cloth and dry thoroughly. Because the blades are made of tempered stainless steel, the Shears® 2.0 is not at any risk of rusting.
01.01.21
