How To Clean The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. To clean the Shears® 2.0, use a damp cloth and dry thoroughly. Because the blades are made of tempered stainless steel, the Shears® 2.0 is not at any risk of rusting.

