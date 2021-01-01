How To Get A Replacement Charger For The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer. Getting a replacement charger for the Weed Whacker® is simple. Please just send support@Manscaped.com a message and we will get you set up.If you're interested in learning how to use the Weed Whacker® or would like to buy the Weed Whacker® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
