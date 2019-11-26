How to Remove Pubic Hair at Home Without Pain

When it comes to removing hair from your pubic area without pain, there are a few things you need to know. First of all, you need time because a rush job is never an ideal experience for you (or anyone else who might encounter your nether region in the coming days or weeks) because it can cause cuts, nicks, and unwanted events below the belt. Second, you need to make sure you have the right tools for the job. You don't want to reach for your girlfriend's off-the-grocery-shelf pink razor simply because that's what's within eyesight because the effects could leave your lower half in a world of hurt when you realize what razor burn and rashes feel like on your sensitive parts.

How many guys shave their pubes? According to Healthline, around half of men groom their groins.

With all this in mind, we've come up with a complete guide to help you ensure your manscaping endeavors go as smooth and pain-free as possible. Take a look!

1. Start with the Right Tools

If you're looking for a way to get rid of pubic hair sans pain, the first step in the process is to ensure you've got the right tools in your toolbox. This will also ensure you're not dealing with itching after shaving your private area. Most grocery store options aren't built for the sensitive skin down below, nor can they handle the coarse coating that encompasses the pubic region. Disposable razors simply don't have the oomph to tackle the tough spots, and even if you're willing to give them a try, you'll likely find out the hard way why they're not built for your below-the-belt area. Cheap razors can leave abrasions on the skin that can itch, bleed, or have other unwanted outcomes.

Fortunately, you're not required to subject yourself to such madness when companies like MANSCAPED exist. Our full line of male grooming products ensure your balls and pelvis are well-procured, so you're ready to approach the day (or night) with utter confidence.

Here's a quick rundown of MANSCAPED's manscaping products, what they are, and how you should use them:

Crop Cleanser comes in handy. Thanks to its pH-balanced formula, it'll help combat sweat and the bad bacteria that can cause your boys to boil over with bad smells while keeping your skin hydrated in proper form. It's also good for your hair and the rest of your body, giving you a head-to-toe clean in a single bottle.

Crop Preserver

It's no secret that things get smelly and sweaty down there, but you don't have to be relegated to swamp crotch. If you use the right tools and products, like Crop Preserver, Manscaped's uniquely formulated all-in-one deodorant and moisturizer for the area down below, you won't have to worry about a build-up of bacteria that can lead to stinky crotch syndrome.

Crop Reviver

After you've trimmed and shaved, the last thing you need to do before you put on your boxers is spritz a dash of aloe- and witch hazel-based Crop Reviver on your balls to ensure they're well taken care of.

Now that we've talked a little about the products and tools you'll need to get the job done right, let's dive into the process of removing pubic hair at home without pain.

2. Clean and Disinfect Your Tools

It's no secret that creepy things secrete from your body when they're kept in the hidden parts of your pants for hours a day. Rest assured that you'll be doing yourself a favor by imparting a bit of disinfectant on your favorite tools long before you subject them to your junk. Rubbing alcohol is great at keeping the creepies away; just be sure to apply it in a manner that makes sense to the tool you're using. Don't over-use the alcohol or leave your shaving and trimming devices wet when you put them away or before you use them. Instead, soak them in disinfectant and dry them completely before and after they've been subjected to your balls. This will help stave off any bad bacteria that might build up on the blades. The better you keep your tools, the better off your tool will be.

3. Trim the Area First

You never want to dive into the duties of removing pubic hair without doing your due diligence. Regardless of how much hair you want to keep (or get rid of), you need to make sure you're trimming your private areas before anything else. This ensures the coarse hair that grows below the belt will be trimmed to a manageable status if you want to take a razor to it, and if you want to leave some crop on the top, it'll be well-manicured.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is your tool for this task. Thanks to its thoughtful design, it doesn't tug or pull at pubic hair; instead, it picks it up in place and shaves it right where you've set the safety blades to hit. It comes with two adjustable guards, so it's totally up to you if you want shorter hair or longer short-and-curlies.

3. Lather Up

Shaving cream, foam, or lather moisturizes the hair you want to trim, making it softer and easier for the blades to capture and cut. This means less force is needed by both you and the blade you're using, so your skin isn't subjected to unnecessary harshness.

Shaving creams and gels perform four essential tasks:

Hydrating the skin. They keep moisture in the pubic hairs, leaving them softer and easier to cut. The shave is more comfortable when you don't have to put a lot of extra effort into removing the hair from its follicles.

They keep moisture in the pubic hairs, leaving them softer and easier to cut. The shave is more comfortable when you don't have to put a lot of extra effort into removing the hair from its follicles. Lubrication. Shaving creams, foams, and gels provide a thin layer of protection between your skin and the razor blade that's tasked with removing the hair. This boundary helps provide less friction while minimizing the risk of redness, razor burn, irritation, nicks, and cuts.

Shaving creams, foams, and gels provide a thin layer of protection between your skin and the razor blade that's tasked with removing the hair. This boundary helps provide less friction while minimizing the risk of redness, razor burn, irritation, nicks, and cuts. Tracking. Like they say in life, you can't see where you're going until you see where you've been. Shaving foam helps you see where you've swiped with your blade so you can be sure you don't miss any spots and leave a furry forest in a land where the rest of the hair has been taken away. Likewise, you'll be able to see if you have a habit of running over the same area time and time again, which will not only yield no results once all the hair is gone, it could actually yield negative results if you start to make that sensitive skin sad by brushing over it with the blade one swipe after the next.

4. Hold the Skin Taut

The last thing you want to do during your manscaping endeavor is to let your skin hang low and loose in the way it's used to hanging out. Once blades and motors are involved, you want to make sure you take care of your men in the best ways possible, and that means keeping them out of harm's way. Remember, there are lots of nooks and crannies in your lower crevices, and that can work against you if you're not paying attention to the way your body's contoured when it's time to shave.

To eliminate excess skin folds, prop one leg on the toilet or edge of the bathtub. Using your non-dominant hand, gently pull the skin of your scrotum taut so there aren't any wrinkles mountains for your razor to struggle over. Beginning at the back part of your balls (because that's the most exhausting position), place your blade at a spot where you're comfortable, and gently guide it forward toward your shaft. Repeat this situation until you've cleared the underbrush of your balls. Once you've gotten the backstory of your ballsack taken care of, the rest is a walk in the park. That's why it's best to start with the most trying situation and work towards the easiest.

5. Always Shower After You've Shaved

Showering isn't only an important part of life if you ever want to be allowed in the same room with other people; it's also a vital part of keeping your parts neat and tidy after you've trimmed and shaved. The key is to shower with ingredients that are formulated for a man's body parts, including the pubic region. Crop Cleanser was made specifically for all of your man parts, including your butt, balls, and the rest of your body.

Since it's formulated with soothing aloe and sea salt, it's the perfect concoction to put on your skin after you've shaved. Why? Because both of those ingredients are known to have naturally calming effects to even the itchiest and most irritated skin. Plus, Crop Cleanser is infused with natural hydrators that keep the skin moisturized without making puddles of messes in your underpants. After all, nobody wants puddles of messes in their underpants.

6. Apply Stench-Busting Ball Deodorant

Once the hair and dirt are out of the way, you need to take a second to pay special attention to your private parts. This is where Crop Preserver comes into play. Thanks to the anti-chafing, liquid-to-powder-like gel, it can easily be applied to your balls without any fuss or muss, and it stays on the job long after you've been walking around in your boxers or briefs. It was intentionally designed to take care of high-friction areas, particularly those between your legs. Apply this ball deodorant to your below-the-deck area for all-day comfort and cleanliness.

7. Spritz Your Stuff with a Cooling Agent

That's right, gents—as we've already discussed, aloe vera is a natural cooling agent that happily helps heal irritated and itchy skin before it gets out of control. Crop Preserver offers a refreshing anti-irritation and anti-inflammatory solution for your most sensitive spots. A quick spritz of this pH-balanced formula will reinvigorate your lower region while giving you the pep in your step you need to face the day with the best and brightest face (and balls) forward.

8. Disinfect Your Tools Again

Okay, nobody said that manscaping is a quick and easy process. In fact, if you're going to do it right, you have to give yourself a lot of time—from beginning to end—to conquer all the necessities that are involved with procuring a proper pelvic region. The Lawn Mower 3.0 comes with its own cleaning brush, which you should absolutely utilize to ensure you don't leave any hair stuck in the blades. You can also put it under running water.

11. Store Your Tools for Safe Keeping

Having the right tools in your manscaping toolbox is only half the battle; keeping them fresh, clean, and ready for the next go-around is the rest of the story. Be sure to always clean your tools properly and let them dry before you put them away to prevent bacterial buildup from infiltrating the manscaping system you've built for yourself. The Shed premium travel bag is a great way to store all of your manscaping needs, from trimmers to ball deodorants and after-shave spritzers.

At MANSCAPED, our number one priority is keeping your private parts happy, healthy, and well-trimmed. Whether you opt to go all-in and shave your entire set down to the skin, or you prefer to keep a little fuzz on top, our tools and products are primed to make sure your southern hemisphere is as hairless and stench-free as you desire. Thanks to the fact that we offer the best hair removal for men, you can be sure your balls and secret spots are trimmed, shaved, and clean as a whistle all day longthanks to our optimal pube trimmer.