Easy, Natural & Permanent Ways to Remove Stomach Hair

Over the years, you've seen us talk a lot about how to groom your happy trail. However, we often still get the question, "What are the ways you recommend to remove hair from your stomach?" Fear not, dear readers! We've taken your inquiries to heart, and we're ready to share some of the best, easiest, or longest-term options available when it comes to happy-trail hair. While some men like to keep hair on their stomachs, others are looking for a clean look. Both of these options warrant different hair removal solutions.

Take a seat, fellas, because we've got our top stomach hair removal methods right here for you. From easy at-home remedies to permanent hair removal, you're about to learn everything you ever needed to know about the fuzz that lives near your navel.

Easiest Ways to Remove Stomach Hair

When it comes to your happy trail, you really have a lot of options. Here's a rundown of a few of our favorite options:

Use an Electric Razor Like The Lawn Mower® 3.0

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer is the best electric razor for this type of task because it's built for men and ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in your hand. This third-generation body tool is designed with SkinSafe™ technology that will keep even those sensitive parts of your belly safe from tugs or tears that can happen with other hair-removal methods. Plus, since it's waterproof, you can easily clean up your belly trail while you're in the shower without wasting extra time primping yourself.

Shave Using A Sharp Razor (After You Trim)

The best way to remove stomach hair always begins with a good trim. If you're looking for a smoother feel, don't stop when your trimmer's done. At this point, you'll want to pick up a good razor that's designed to take care of your skin while simultaneously getting rid of those unwanted follicles. You never want to put a razor near your pelvis without trimming though; reason being, a good trimmer gets the hair ready for the razor. It makes sure the hair isn't so long that it'll get stuck in a razor blade's path and ensures your skin won't be subjected to tearing or pulling when the razor finds its way to your body.

Be careful, though. There are lots of wrong ways you can shave your body with a razor, and if you don't adhere to best practices, you could find yourself with painful ingrown hairs that'll let you know when you did something wrong. Here are some tips avoid ingrown hair while shaving your stomach:

Take Care Of Your Skin By Moisturizing

You need to have a moisturizing barrier between your skin and the blade that helps keep your skin hydrated. This will cushion the contact that occurs when the razor comes into contact with your skin. Shaving oils and creams are necessary when you’re actually in the process of shaving, but it’s important to keep your skin hydrated with high-quality lotions all the time, even when you’re not shaving. Bear in mind that using just soap and water when you shave can dry your skin out and cause the razor to drag on your skin and the hair you’re trying to remove.

Exfoliating Is Essential

Proper exfoliation of the skin is an essential part of preventing ingrown hairs because it washes away dead skin cells and helps clear out the pores. Proper exfoliation also helps lift the hair away from the skin, giving the razor ample room to make a close shave that’s right on the skin. Sugar scrubs are very effective exfoliation tools that open up the hair roots and allow you to get the closest shave possible. Simply step into a hot shower and thoroughly get yourself wet from head to toe. Then, apply the sugar scrub to your skin, rubbing it up and down. Be careful not to be too harsh, as vigorous scrubbing can lead to irritation, and that’s the last thing you want if you’re going to apply a razor to your skin next.

Make Sure You And Your Tools Are Clean

You probably understand that it’s important to have a clean body, which is often why people shave in the shower; it’s easy to grab a loofah and some body wash and get all the dirty, oil, and grime off your body right in one fell swoop. But, how often do you really focus on cleaning your tools? The fact of the matter is that you should be thoroughly cleaning and drying them after each use, and if they've been sitting around for a while between uses, you should clean them before you apply them to your skin, too, just to make sure you get any dust or dirt off of them that may have accumulated while they were laying around. After each trim or shave, run your tools under hot water to rinse out the skin cells and hair that will undoubtedly find their way into the crevices of your devices. You don't need to use harsh detergents or soaps, especially if your upkeep is regular and you pay attention to the cleaning of your tools after every use. If you do find that there is clogged hair hanging out within your blades, immerse the razor in hot water to soften the blockage, then give it a gentle shake to get the excess hair out of its trap.

Using a razor is about the easiest way to remove hair from your stomach, but it's not the only option. Let's keep diving in!

Hair Removal Cream Isn't Only For Your Balls

Hair removal cream isn't only for your balls; you can use it on any part of your body, including your stomach hair. If you go this route, it's important to understand that, just like shaving, hair removal cream doesn't remove hair from the root. Instead, it takes off the hair that's above the skin. This process works by using chemicals to break down the hair so it easily comes right off your skin.

Removing Stomach Hair Naturally at Home

If you want to naturally remove hair from your stomach, you have options here, too.

Sugar Waxing Hurts, But Its Effective

Here's what you need to know about sugar waxing: it hurts, but it's effective. If you're willing to deal with the pain, this sugar waxing can be a great way to get rid of unwanted stomach hair. Similar to hot wax methods, sugaring gets rid of body hair by quickly pulling it straight out of the root. Sugaring involves a paste that's made of lemon, water, and sugar that are all heated together until they reach a candy-like consistency. We invite you to learn more about sugaring before you commit to the process.

Check Your Spice Cabinet

Did you know that turmeric and papaya will help remove hair naturally? According to some research, the enzymes and active ingredients in these two kitchen items have been shown to slow hair growth and lighten it at the same time. While neither of these is an overnight solution, both can offer you natural ways to rid yourself of unwanted belly hair in time.

Get Stoned

Get a pumice stone, that is. In addition to getting rid of dead skin cells, pumice can also help remove unwanted hair. Lather your skin with a moisturizing body wash and apply the pumice stone directly to your skin. Rub it in a circular motion on your stomach with a gentle pressure so it can grab the hairs you want to remove.

How to Remove Stomach Hair Permanently

If you want to permanently get rid of stomach hair, you'll need to invest a little money into the process.

Find A Laser Hair Removal Expert Near Your

Start by finding a laser hair removal expert near you who has a solid reputation for delivering outstanding finished products. You should explore the risks of laser hair removal before you make an appointment to be sure you know what you're getting into. Ultimately, it's a great option for the right candidate, as it can effectively delay hair growth for long periods of time, but you'll want to be sure you have a consultation with your hair removal professional to ensure your skin and hair type are eligible for a successful procedure.

Electrolysis Will Stop Hair Growth

You might also want to explore electrolysis. Generally speaking, electrolysis is available for people with nearly any skin type, skin color, hair type, or hair color and can be used on any part of the body, including your happy trail. Electrolysis is performed by the technician sticking a problem into your hair follicles and sending an electric current through the device.

Our Final Thoughts on Removing Stomach Hair

Whether you're looking for a quick trim of a completely smooth belly, The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is our recommended best way to remove stomach hair. This is because our hair-removing device offers:

SkinSafe™ technology

A waterproof design

Painless removal of unwanted hair

What are you waiting for? Get your Lawn Mower 3.0 today, and get rid of that unwanted hair that lives on your happy trail.