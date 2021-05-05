Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Changing the blade on the Lawn Mower® 4.0 is easy. Here is how to change the blade on the Lawn Mower® 4.0 in three steps.

1.) Hold The Trimmer Facing You

Position the trimmer vertically and face the teeth of the blade up and facing you.

2.) Press On The Blade

Press gently on the top of the blade with your thumb until it snaps out.

3.) Replace The Blade

Place the new SkinSafe® blade back into the slot where the old one came out and snap it in by gently pressing down.

