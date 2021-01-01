How To Replace The Blade On The Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. To replace the blade on the Plow® 2.0, please use the following steps.
- Grip the head of the Plow® 2.0 with one hand while holding the handle in the other
- Using a counter-clockwise motion, twist off the handle and place it in a safe place
- Using both hands, separate the head, paying careful attention to the sharp edges
- Replace the old blade and sandwich a new one back between the pieces of the head
- Screw the handle back in
