Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Replacing the guard on the Lawn Mower® 4.0 is easy. Here is how to add and remove the guard.

Attaching The Guard On The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Slide the guard over the front of the notches, sliding into the grooves on sides of the trimmer body

Adjust the length by moving notches up or down to the desired length

Removing The Guard From The Lawn Mower® 4.0

To remove the guard, push up on the bottom of the guard and slide off the trimmer body

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.