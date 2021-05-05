Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Replacing the guard on the Lawn Mower® 4.0 is easy. Here is how to add and remove the guard.
Attaching The Guard On The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- Slide the guard over the front of the notches, sliding into the grooves on sides of the trimmer body
- Adjust the length by moving notches up or down to the desired length
Removing The Guard From The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- To remove the guard, push up on the bottom of the guard and slide off the trimmer body
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
