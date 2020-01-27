How to Replace The Lawn Mower 3.0 Blade

We’re glad that you enjoy The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer as much as we do. We spent a lot of time and effort into developing it. Once you’ve been using it for a while, you might run into an obvious question. How do you change the blade? We’ll explain that in full detail below. We’ll show you a few other tricks while we’re at it.

Why Replace the Blade at All?

We’re not trying to get too philosophical on you, but it’s probably better to know why you’re swapping the blade before you spend money on refills. There are two primary reasons to replace your blade. The first is if the blade goes dull. We make them out of hard ceramic, and it’s a tough blade that lasts a long time, but you have manly pubic hair. Eventually, blades need a replacement. If the trimmer starts to tug, cut more slowly or otherwise seem like the blades are getting dull, go ahead and swap it.

The other reason for a switch is hygiene. You can absolutely wash these blades, and you should. We’ve often said that one of the advantages of having easily swapped blade heads is that you can be a little more hygienic if you want. You can dedicate blades to different parts of your body. In that case, you’re swapping to keep things clean. Either way, the process is as easy as it gets.

The Procedure

We broke this into as many steps as possible to highlight how simple this whole thing is.

Remove the Old Module

Grip the trimmer firmly in one hand. With the other hand, pull up on the groomed edge of the module. It will snap off with a little pressure.

Fit the New Module

There’s a two-pronged piece on the back end of every blade module. Fit it into the base of the trimmer. There’s only one way it can go.

Press Until it Snaps

Once the module is fitted, press at the front end of the module (reversing the pull you used to free the other blade). When you hear or feel a snap, it’s in there, and you’re good.

That really is the whole procedure. One thing worth noting is that you're likely to treat the equipment a little too gingerly your first time around. That’s fine. Once you get the feel, you’ll understand that swapping these things is fast, simple and easy.

Using Your New Blade

Since you have access to a stockpile of fresh Lawn Mower SkinSafe™ Technology Blade refills, you have no excuse to let your manscaping slack. When you stick to a good routine, the process is easier (because you won’t be getting lost in the thicket), and you’ll have a better time staying properly groomed. Here’s a recap to help you keep to a good schedule.

Trim With Impunity

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is the best trimmer for men. We aren’t shy about saying it. You can start your manscaping routine by placing a Magic Mat™ on the floor and getting busy with your trimmer. It’s fast and easy, and that Mat keeps you from making a mess.

Shower With Purpose

We always recommend showering after your male grooming is done. The reason for that is the shower restores your skin. Trimming isn’t as rough as shaving, but it can still damage the acid mantle on the skin. It can lead to dryness and irritation. If you take a warm shower and gently exfoliate with Crop Cleanser™, you undo that harm, and you’ll feel much cleaner and better throughout your day.

Wear Deodorant

Once you dry from your shower, you want to apply Crop Preserver™. It’s your ball deodorant that reduces friction, keeps you cool, and makes your balls smell great throughout the day. You should fully rub it in before dressing.

Soothe the Boys

Along with Crop Preserver, Crop Reviver™ is designed to make your junk feel amazing. It has a hydrating formula, and it’s infused with Aloe Vera. That helps it soothe away any inflammation or irritation you may incur while grooming.

You have a total solution. Everything you need for good grooming is in The Perfect Package 3.0. Well, it has the tools you need. For manscaping knowledge, you can find everything that matters at MANSCAPED.com.