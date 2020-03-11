How to Shave Armpits - 21% Of Men Don't Know How

Table Of Contents

When women look at razors, they see a lot of parts that need to be tended to. They often shave their legs, armpits, and bikini lines as part of their regular processes. When men look at razors, however, they see something different. As a man, you might want to know how to shave your armpits because it's simply something that's not talked about. So, do men shave their armpits? You might be surprised to find that a recent survey by MANSCAPED™ found that 68% of men do groom their armpits. On the other hand, 21% of men don't groom their armpits because they simply don't know how. With this in mind, let's explore the world of men's grooming from an under-the-arm point-of-view.

Should Men Shave Their Armpits?

Does armpit hair really have any real purpose? Why do we have armpit hair? Sure, it exists because there was probably some evolutionary reason that would explain why men have underarm hair, but is this historical context still useful today? As with many of the topics we talk about, it's always a personal choice. However, there are some great reasons that lean toward the side of going hair-free in the armpit region.

Benefits of Shaving Armpit Hair for Men

Armpit hair removal offers a number of benefits to men, including:

Reduction of body odor. Armpit hair traps odor and moisture (sweat), which attaches to the follicles and can make your scent smell worse than you want it to. The pores in your armpits release odor-containing pheromones, which naturally produce chemicals that play a role in sexual attraction. However, when these pores become clogged with sweat and dirt, the end result can be quite the opposite of what you're going for. By giving your armpits a proper shave, you can give yourself a chance to smell great without carrying around an extra amount of stench.

Feels Airier and Less Itchy. When you're first trying to figure out how to shave your armpits, you might be embarking on this task because you're tired of feeling itchy or wooly under your arms. This is completely normal, and it's one of the reasons 21% of men in our survey said they shave their armpits when grooming. If you don't want to feel like a wooly bear, it's completely acceptable to shave your armpits and alleviate the unwanted hair that can weigh you down.

It Looks Better. Let's be honest—many of us want to look good. Whether you're out on the beach or having a rendezvous in the sheets, it's always best practice to put your best face (and pits) forward. Ultra-hairy armpits can be a turnoff, so keep them clean and feel better about the way you look.

You'll Perform Better at Sports. Many athletes have shaved all of their body hair —including their armpit hair—for decades now. A lack of body hair is said to enhance speed and performance in sports such as swimming and biking. Even if it doesn't do anything for aerodynamics (the jury's still out on that one), it can help you get in a better mental state.

Reasons Men Don't Shave Their Armpits

There are plenty of reasons you might want to know how to shave your armpits, but why would anyone want to leave their underarm hair there?

Grooming Issues. Some guys simply don't want to be bothered with an extra trim or shave when they're doing their daily duties. Moreover, some don't even do daily duties, which could be the reason for lots of hair, smells, and other unwanted implications.

Skin Issues. Some men who have sensitive skin are afraid of getting razor burn if they try to remove their underarm hair. This fear can be squelched by using the right tools and products for the job.

Does Shaving Reduce Sweat? It may or it may not. For guys who want less-sweaty underarms but are unsure if hair removal will take care of the situation, they may not be enticed to give it a go.

Don't Like the Look. Some men simply don't like the look of having bald armpits.

How to Shave Armpit Hair

If you're ready to get rid of the hair on your armpits, it's important to follow our shaving directions so you can avoid shaving bumps and other unwanted injuries. You need to make sure you have the right tools and products at hand before you begin so everything is within easy reach when you're ready to trim your armpit hair.

1. Trim Your Armpits

Start by finding the right guard length on your body groomer. If you're just starting out on your journey, you might want to opt for a longer guard. Remember, you can always go shorter later, but if you go too short in the beginning, you'll have to wait for it to grow back. MANSCAPED's The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer was designed with SkinSafe™ technology that's perfect for your sensitive parts. It includes an adjustable guard with two lengths, so you can figure out how long or short your armpit hairs should be.

2. Shower Off to Soften the Hair and Get Everything Clean

Once you've gotten the outer layer of your follicles taken off, hop in the shower and get your body clean. Be sure to use a body wash like MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash to ensure your body is moisturized, hydrated, and clear of rogue hairs that could make your shaving journey more difficult.

3. Exfoliate Your Skin

Exfoliating helps you get a closer shave because it removes the dead skin cells, dirt, and debris that hang out on the top layer of skin. In turn, you'll get a smoother shave. This process can also help prevent ingrown hairs. Be sure to exfoliate with products that contain salicylic acid or beta hydroxy acids so your pores are cleared and less likely to get clogged after you're done shaving.

4. Choose a Razor

You might think a multi-blade razor would be the best option because you're getting more bang for your buck, but before you go that route, bear in mind that multi-blade razors can actually cause razor burn. If you're wondering how to get a close shave on your armpit, opt for a single-blade razor so you don't have to worry about the hairs getting trapped in between various blades. If you do go for a multiple-blade razor, make sure the blades are close together; the further apart they are, the more likely it is for your hair and skin to get trapped between the blades, which can cause nicking, pulling, tearing, and painful razor burn.

5. Apply Shaving Cream

When you're searching for shaving cream for your armpit, opt for a formula that's moisturizing and doesn't contain alcohol. Products that contain aloe or glycerin are usually good bets for this sensitive part of the body. Stearic acid and colloidal oatmeal are also good finds for great shaving cream ingredients.

6. Shave

Now that you have all of the prep good to go, it's time to take your razor to your skin. Start by shaving with the grain. Do so slowly so you don't accidentally nick your skin. Once you've gotten most of the surface hair finished up, be sure to shave in all directions to get the smoothest, cleanest shave possible.

7. Moisturize

Moisturizing after shaving helps prevent irritation. It also helps the shave last longer and feel smoother.

How Often Should Men Shave Their Armpits?

The skin under your armpits is a sensitive area. That means you should go slowly and carefully when you're performing this task. There's no hard-and-set rule about how often you should shave your armpits, as each man's hair will grow at different rates than other men. Pay attention to how your hair grows and how your skin feels after shaving. More than likely, you won't need to shave your armpits every day. That's because razors not only take off a tip of hair—they also remove a layer or two of skin cells. Most men can at least skip a day or two between shaving sessions, but you can always take more time as you'd like. According to our study, 60% of men shave their armpits weekly or every other week.

How to Avoid the Greenish Effect on Skin After Shaving

There are several reasons you could be seeing a greenish effect on your skin after you shave. It's possible that if you're not getting a close enough shave, your hair is showing through your skin. In this case, be sure to shave both with and against the grain to eliminate the issue. It can also help to exfoliate and use a warm towel before shaving to open the pores and soften the hair follicles.

Is Plucking Your Armpit Hair Bad?

Plucking (or tweezing) your armpit hairs means you're removing it from its roots. While the hair might grow in a lot more slowly than other hair removal options, the process can be quite painful. But here's the thing about plucking your armpit hairs: you could easily be setting yourself up for ingrown hairs and an overall painful experience. The process isn't bad, per se, but there are better ways to take care of your skin and body, in our opinion.

Tips for Shaving Your Armpits

Now that you know the pluses and minuses of bald armpits, let's examine some facts. Since 33% of men shave their armpits because they like the appearance, and 23% do it because it feels good, it's worth giving a quick tutorial so you can join this group of guys, should you so choose.

Replace your blade often. Depending on how often you shave, you should change your blade from every one to two weeks (for daily shaves) to every four to six weeks (for twice-a-week shaves).

Try to avoid shaving the same area over and over to avoid razor burn. Give each section a one- or two-and-done motto and move on. Don't wear your skin out in the same spot.

Always moisturize to avoid ingrown hairs in your armpit. Moisturization is key after shaving, even if that seems counterintuitive to a place where you'd normally prefer to keep moisture away. Be sure to use high-quality products that include natural ingredients so your sensitive skin doesn't suffer after you take the razor blade away.

Don't ever share razors. Treat your razor like you treat your toothbrush—give it its own space and place in the world, and don't let anyone else use it. You're better off buying disposable razors at the grocery store than using someone else's used razors. They carry bacteria and particles that shouldn't be shared between two people.

Use different razors for every part of your body. Do your beard and your balls a favor—let them each have their own tools. Every part of your body has different stuff that shouldn't be introduced to other parts of your body. The best way to keep yourself healthy while shaving is to allocate a different razor for each part of your body you're going to be shaving.

Never shave over a wound. If you have a cut, scrape, nick, or pimple, leave your skin be so it can heal on its own. Taking a razor to already-compromised skin can make it susceptible to infection or a slower healing process.

Hold your skin taut while shaving. Always keeps your skin taut when you have a razor close to it. If you allow it to become too loose, it could become caught in the blades or trapped beneath the razor—both of which can cause great pain.

MANSCAPED is the place where you'll find an assortment of tools, products, and tips to help you make sure your grooming mission is on track. From trimmers to after-shave care, we're proud to say that we've procured a catalog of items perfect for any man who's ready to start (or continue) his grooming endeavors. We look forward to hearing from you soon.