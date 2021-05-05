So you're interested in learning how to shave your arms or armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your arms/armpits in two easy steps:

1.) Start by using guards

We always recommend starting by using the longest setting on the Lawn Mower®'s guards; this will keep you from trimming too low if you're trying to avoid a bald look. Additionally, armpit hair can become prickly if you trim too low.

2.) Move your arms into positions to keep a flat surface

You will want to put your arms in different positions to make the surface flatter to get a clean trim for areas that could propose a problem.

Potential problem areas

The wrist

Where your bicep meets your forearm

Your elbow

Again, you can avoid any issues you may run into by pulling the skin taut and taking your time to groom a single small area at a time.

If you're interested in learning about the benefits of using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.