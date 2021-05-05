So you're interested in learning how to shave your arms or armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your arms/armpits in two easy steps:
1.) Start by using guards
We always recommend starting by using the longest setting on the Lawn Mower®'s guards; this will keep you from trimming too low if you're trying to avoid a bald look. Additionally, armpit hair can become prickly if you trim too low.
2.) Move your arms into positions to keep a flat surface
You will want to put your arms in different positions to make the surface flatter to get a clean trim for areas that could propose a problem.
Potential problem areas
- The wrist
- Where your bicep meets your forearm
- Your elbow
Again, you can avoid any issues you may run into by pulling the skin taut and taking your time to groom a single small area at a time.
