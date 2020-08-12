Below-the-waist grooming is an important part of a man’s hygiene routine, that includes knowing how to shave your balls. It’s no longer acceptable to just splash water on your face and run out the door. Today’s refined gentleman needs to get control of the hair not only on his face but on his body, specifically on the area below the waist. A man’s private parts need careful grooming. Male grooming involves several steps to be successful. And how do we measure success? By appearance, scent, and the reaction from a man’s significant other.

Male grooming necessarily means taking care of the hair and skin in a man’s genital region. Hair removal or minimization is a big step. Sometimes done with an electric trimmer or a razor (or both). We here at MANSCAPED™ are experts (obviously) at shaving one’s balls. But not just shaving your balls, but shaving them safely. Here’s how to shave your balls safely, courtesy of the refined gents at MANSCAPED. Safety is important, as cutting the skin on the scrotum can lead to serious infections and other health issues.

5 Steps for Shaving Your Balls

Prepare Your Bathroom

Get your bathroom ready. And by ready, we don’t mean clean it up -- we mean try to keep it clean! Grab a Magic Mat shaving mat and place it carefully on the floor. Not only does the Magic Mat keep your bathroom from falling victim to hundreds of errant hairs, but it will also keep you laughing with its extensive collection of funny articles, obits, advice columns, and more. Just don’t laugh too hard -- you may lose grip. Once you’re done trimming or shaving, you can just fold up the shaving mat (after you’ve read everything, of course) and toss it in the trash. No fuss. No muss!

Position Yourself

Remove your underpants and place your feet wider than your shoulders, while still staying on the Magic Mat. This position will enable you to reach your nether region (they don’t call it the nether region for nothing!) easily.

Grab Your Ball Trimmer

Grab your trimmer. We recommend MANSCAPED'S The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 for its custom engineering and specifically-for-your-junk design. It has a ton of genital-friendly features for refining highly sensitive and hard-to-navigate areas. Its compact size fits perfectly in the palm of your hand for optimal maneuverability and accuracy. Here’s what it features:

Powerful 7,000 RPM motor Cordless, battery-operated Safety guards to reduce the chance of nicks and cuts Multi-adjustable cut length The perfect complement to the rest of the MANSCAPED product line Long-lasting 90-minute runtime life Hygienic replaceable ceramic blades Non-slip, palm grip assembly Waterproof

Choose your cut length, and starting at the top of your bush, trim there, then slowly take the trimmer down and around your testicles. You’ll be impressed by its speed and the way it leaves your hair short and even.

Rinse Off Your Loose Ball Hair in the Shower

Hop in the shower -- it’s time to wash away any hair that’s stuck to your body, and time to cleanse your hair and skin to get ready for the day (or the night, wink). After using The Lawn Mower 2.0 to make your manhood into a thing of beauty, get it smelling as good as looks by using Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash from MANSCAPED. This pH balanced cleanser is a one-stop-shop when it comes to cleaning you from head to toe. All you need is a small amount. Lather up and rinse thoroughly. Crop Cleanser will leave your skin clean and moisturized, not overly dry.

Moisturize & Deodorize Your Nuts

After you hop out of the shower and towel off, it’s time to put the finishing touches on your family jewels. Time to make them shine, if you will. For this, you’ll need Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant and Crop Reviver™ ball toner. Both of these products serve very different purposes, as you’ll learn shortly. Crop Preserver is a unique gel that goes on dry. It keeps your nuts both moisturized AND deodorized. Since the skin on your testicles is sensitive, it requires specifically formulated products like Crop Preserver to keep it moisturized yet dry. The deodorizing factor keeps your balls from sweating and stinking to high heaven. You know how on some days your balls stick to your legs and sweat and stink by the end of the day? Well, with Crop Preserver moisturizing deodorant, your balls will be cool, calm, and collected by the end of the day, we promise! Just put some Crop Preserver in the palm of your hands, and apply on and around the ball sack.

After using Crop Preserver, it’s now time for Crop Reviver. This miracle in a bottle is what fertilizer is to crops. An allover body toner, when used below the belt, Crop Reviver tones and adds an extra-fresh touch to your manhood. Not only can you use it as the final step in your manscaping routine, after shaving your balls, you can use Crop Reviver anytime you need a quick fresh-me-up--whether that’s before a date, after a long walk at lunch, or in the locker room.

Most of these grooming goods can be found in The Perfect Package 3.0.

Now You Know How to Shave Your Balls

After you go through these steps, you should now know how to shave your balls safely. Starting with prepping your bathroom, continuing with using the right tools for the job--particularly the trimmer and safety razor, and finishing off with using formulations that enhance and complement your trimming and shaving efforts, your below-the-belt grooming efforts will be noticed not only in the bedroom, but by the increased confidence others will notice outside the bedroom.