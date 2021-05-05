So you want to learn how to shave your balls using the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. You're in luck; here is how to do it in five easy steps.

1.) Always Start With A Trim

We always recommend starting with a trim using a tool like the Lawn Mower® 3.0. Start with the longest setting on the guards, then work your way down.

2.) Warm Your Balls In The Shower

Taking a shower will do a couple of things. First, it will open your pores and soften any remaining hair. Second, it will relax your scrotum, making it easier to shave.

3.) Apply Shaving Cream

Use a clear shaving gel like the Crop Gel™ to cover the area you plan to shave. You may want to apply shaving cream several times to take several passes with your Crop Shaver™.

4.) Pull Loose Areas Taut

Start by pulling your shaft out of the way to tighten the skin around the base and make small, controlled strokes. Work to shave with the grain.

5.) Rinse And Repeat

Take time to rinse your blade after every stroke and re-apply shaving cream as needed. Don't be afraid to take multiple passes over the same area.

Quick Tip

Consider using a mirror to get those hard-to-see areas.

