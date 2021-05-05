Skip to Main Content
How to shave your balls with The Lawn Mower 4.0

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

05.05.21

So you're interested in learning how to shave your balls using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your balls in four easy steps:


1.) Start by using guards

If you want to reduce the likelihood of cuts and snags but don't care about getting the closest shave, start by using the guards. We recommend starting with the guard's most extended (longest) setting and working your way down from there.


2.) Hold the trimmer correctly

A lot of guys will hold the blade incorrectly when shaving. A common mistake is pointing the blade directly at the skin. Holding the trimmer this way will increase the risk of cuts and snags, so don't do it. Instead, flip it around and use the back of the trimmer to glide against your skin.


3.) Keep your skin taut

Start by pulling your shaft out of the way. Then pull the skin taut around the area you intend to trim. If your skin is bunched up, there will be wrinkles which could lead to nicks and snags.


4.) Take your time shaving small areas

You will want to treat trimming your balls with The Lawn Mower as you would your knee cap. Take the time to shave small areas and move on. You may find yourself needing to make multiple passes as your hair grows in multiple directions in this region. Shave with the grain when shaving your balls.


If you're interested in learning about the benefits of using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.

