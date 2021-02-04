How to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0

﻿Do you shave your chest? Have you ever wondered about guys who do? A shaved chest (or at least a groomed chest) can do you a lot of good. It makes you look more attractive. That, in turn, can make you feel more attractive. A shaved chest is great for several sports, and it's an amazing way to show that you take good care of yourself. There are plenty of reasons to groom your chest. If you feel at all intrigued, keep reading. We'll show you how to go about this the right way.

First, Pick Your Style

Before you jump into chest shaving techniques, you have to pick a style. There are several viable ways to groom your chest, and the one you pick will inform your grooming technique. So, let's start by going over the fundamentals of chest hair fashion.

Burly

Going burly has its merits. With this style, you let your hair stay long, and you can show off your masculinity. The extra hair can also help cover a little bit of flab you might have collected. Still, burliness should be kept within reason. Even among women who love chest hair, most don't want so much that it spills out of your shirt or gets in their mouth when they hug you. You can trim a little to perfect your burliness.

Carefully Manicured

This style is the ideal option for most guys. You want to go for a natural chest hair look, but you're getting things clearly under control. There's enough hair to convey masculinity, but it's groomed in a way that highlights and accentuates what you're packing under your shirt. The grooming is intended to make you look good.

For this style, you're going to remove plenty of hair, but you're going to leave enough that it's never stubble. You're finding that middle ground between a bare chest and having enough hair to discourage intimacy.

Smooth

Smooth chests will always have their place in the world. They are at their best when you haven't been skipping any workouts. The lack of chest hair will highlight your cut muscles, and it looks good. Watch any superhero movie, and you'll see when a smooth chest is at its best.

On the other hand, a smooth chest is risky if you've been a little lazy. The lack of hair makes it painfully obvious where you're packing some extra cellulite, and your moobies will be staring people in the face. Think carefully about that.

Then again, sometimes a chest is smooth for reasons other than aesthetics. If you fall in that category, don't worry. We're covering how to shave a chest in a minute, and the technique is the same.

These are the three extremes for chest hair. You can cater to any of them, or you can exist in between them. It's all fair game. The techniques for grooming chest hair are universal, so you can get whatever you want out of your grooming.

Trimming the Chest

We've established that there is always a reason to do at least minimal grooming. Here's another fundamental lesson: all grooming starts with trimming. No matter the style you want, your efforts begin with The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer.

Use The Trimmer Guards

Let's start by looking at how to trim hair and leave it long. First, the trimmer has cutting guards. You can use them. Even so, the longest guard might be a bit short if you're pursuing a burly look. To tame chest hair and still leave it long, you want to use the right motion. You're basically going to use a flick of the wrist to move the trimmer away from your chest. By repeating this motion and going in gingerly, you'll trim away chest hair and shape it so that it doesn't get unnatural-looking angles as you go.

The Flicking Technique

The flicking technique should always be applied when you're nearing the optimal length of your chest hair. So, even if you're getting fairly short with your manicured look, the final step is to taper the ends with this technique to preserve a natural look.

If your trimming is aggressive, use the guard that matches the length you want, and remember one thing. If you go shorter than the shortest guard, you're going to have chest stubble. We'll talk about how to deal with that in a bit.

Go For A Blended Look

In some cases, you might be creating lines or bare spots to clean up your body hair. For that, you can remove the cutting guard to get an extra-close trim. Be careful about how you do this. Too many lines will look unnatural. Most guys can't pull off such a look, so don't take it lightly. You can mask straight lines where you cut close with longer tapered hairs covering that area. The goal is to have a blended look, much like what your barber achieves over the ears or on the neck.

Shaving

If you want a bare chest, then you have to shave. The good news is that you can still use The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. You don't need to fumble with razors. You can take the safe and easy way out on this one.

If shaving is the game, then your initial shave should use the shortcutting guard. Attack your chest with abandon. Once everything is cut down to size, you can remove the guard and use the trimmer directly. It has safety features that work well, so you don't need to worry. You can shave your chest hair all the way off with this one device. Take your time. Use your mirror. Shaving your chest will go pretty much exactly how you imagine it. There are no real special techniques.

After Care

When you're done grooming, you need to take care of your chest. The method depends on how short you cut everything. If you're shaved — or your chest hair is stubbly short — you need to focus on softening the hair follicles and caring for the skin. If you still have tufts of chest fur, then you're going to focus on hair care.

Let's start with hair care. After you groom, you should take a shower. You want to use a cleanser that is designed for both skin and hair. Your chest is not hairy enough to justify most shampoos, but it's too hairy for bar soap. The solution is to use a formula optimized for hair and skin: Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash. Showering with this will take good care of your hair, soften the follicles and moisturize the skin.

If you shaved, showering with Crop Cleanser body wash is still the first step. What's also important is that you exfoliate during this shower. It will clear the pores, which can help the hair grow back softly. But, what you do after the shower is even more important. You want to dry yourself and then apply lotion or moisturizing cream. Hydrating the skin will promote healthy skin and hair. It softens the whole process. Aside from that, let the hair breathe. Avoid tight shirts and clothing for the first day after you shave. That will reduce the risk of ingrown hairs, razor burn, and extra rough stubble.

And that's how you shave your chest. The process is pretty easy once you know what you're trying to do. Feel free to experiment with different styles, and let us know if you hit upon one that you love. We're always excited to hear about grooming successes and innovations. Until then, enjoy your groomed chest and the increased sex appeal that comes with it.

If you're more of a visual guy, here's a video tutorial to walk you through shaving your chest: