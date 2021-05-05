Skip to Main Content
Home
/
Grooming

How to shave your chest with The Lawn Mower 4.0

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

05.05.21

Share

How to shave your chest with The Lawn Mower 4.0

So you're interested in learning how to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your chest in three easy steps:


1.) Start by using guards

Using the guards is always a great place to start. Not only does this prevent you from shaving too close if you're trying to avoid a bald look. But this also reduces the likelihood of cuts and snags while trimming.


2.) Always use a mirror

Using a mirror is essential to ensure you don't miss any sections of your chest while trimming. There is a section near your collarbone that you will have a hard time seeing if you are using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 in the shower.


3.) Always trim against the grain

Again, use a mirror to see which way hairs are growing to trim against the grain. You may need to trim over the same area a few times to ensure you get all of the hair.


Problem areas to consider when shaving your chest

  • The area around your collarbone
  • Near your Adam's apple on your neck

Again, making sure you are using a mirror and paying attention to the way your hairs grow should minimize any problems.


How often should you shave your chest with The Lawn Mower® 4.0?

We recommend shaving your chest once or twice a week to keep a well-groomed look.


If you're interested in learning about the benefits of using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.

05.05.21

Share

Related Articles

Grooming
05.05.21

How To Replace The Guard On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21

Where Does The MANSCAPED™ Ultra Smooth Package Ship To?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21

How Long Does The MANSCAPED™ Crop Gel™ Take To Ship?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop...

Comments (0)

Featured Articles

    Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to use Manscaped™ ball tonerHow to use every Manscaped™ product
    Keto Breath - What It Is, Causes & Cures8 Bad Breath Detectors To Try At HomeAvoiding Morning Breath - Foods, Behaviors and Medical Conditions
    9 Epic Blazer & Pants Color Combinations - 2021 EditionTypes of Tuxedos - Different Tuxedo Styles for Every OccasionWhat Does Your Watch Say About You? You Might Be Surprised...
    What stores is Manscaped™ sold in?Why You Need a Separate Trimmer for Groin GroomingHow to Shave Your Beard Completely OffStocking Stuffer Ideas For Men

Sign up for grooming tips.

Sign up to get the latest and greatest grooming tips straight to your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our privacy policy.
Free Shipping
Hassle-Free Returns
100% Safe & Secure Checkout
BlogFAQManage OrdersWaterproof DisclaimerContact UsReviewsBecome An InfluencerMilitary & First RespondersHealthcare Workers
Copyright ©2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
Warranty & Return|Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Cookie Policy