So you're interested in learning how to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your chest in three easy steps:

1.) Start by using guards

Using the guards is always a great place to start. Not only does this prevent you from shaving too close if you're trying to avoid a bald look. But this also reduces the likelihood of cuts and snags while trimming.

2.) Always use a mirror

Using a mirror is essential to ensure you don't miss any sections of your chest while trimming. There is a section near your collarbone that you will have a hard time seeing if you are using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 in the shower.

3.) Always trim against the grain

Again, use a mirror to see which way hairs are growing to trim against the grain. You may need to trim over the same area a few times to ensure you get all of the hair.

Problem areas to consider when shaving your chest

The area around your collarbone

Near your Adam's apple on your neck

Again, making sure you are using a mirror and paying attention to the way your hairs grow should minimize any problems.

How often should you shave your chest with The Lawn Mower® 4.0?

We recommend shaving your chest once or twice a week to keep a well-groomed look.

If you're interested in learning about the benefits of using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.