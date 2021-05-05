So you're interested in learning how to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0, fabulous! Here is how to shave your chest in three easy steps:
1.) Start by using guards
Using the guards is always a great place to start. Not only does this prevent you from shaving too close if you're trying to avoid a bald look. But this also reduces the likelihood of cuts and snags while trimming.
2.) Always use a mirror
Using a mirror is essential to ensure you don't miss any sections of your chest while trimming. There is a section near your collarbone that you will have a hard time seeing if you are using the Lawn Mower® 4.0 in the shower.
3.) Always trim against the grain
Again, use a mirror to see which way hairs are growing to trim against the grain. You may need to trim over the same area a few times to ensure you get all of the hair.
Problem areas to consider when shaving your chest
- The area around your collarbone
- Near your Adam's apple on your neck
Again, making sure you are using a mirror and paying attention to the way your hairs grow should minimize any problems.
How often should you shave your chest with The Lawn Mower® 4.0?
We recommend shaving your chest once or twice a week to keep a well-groomed look.
If you're interested in learning about the benefits of using the Lawn Mower® 4.0
