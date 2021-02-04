Have you ever thought about shaving your legs? It's ok. You're in a safe place here. No one is going to ridicule you or judge you for thinking this way. The truth is that many guys shave their legs, and it has been normal throughout human history — especially in the last century. Leg hair isn't all it's cracked up to be. Unless you're exceptionally hairy and living in the arctic, your leg hair isn't keeping you warm. It's not protecting you from everything. Mostly, it seems the only function of leg hair is to get tangled and itchy when you wear socks. Who needs it?

Today, we're going to show you how to shave your legs, but we have to overcome some reservations before we can do that.

Thoughts on Shaving Your Legs

Are we all that concerned with traditionalism? Sure, women have been shaving their legs for ages, and there are still people stuck in an old mentality when it comes to men who shave, but none of that is applicable. If you can think of guys who shave off the top of your head, they're probably extremely fit and masculine. This practice has been common in intense sports for a long time. There's no reason any guy can't groom his leg hair if that's what he wants.

If sports is your motivation, you'll want a good method to remove as much hair as possible without causing irritation or skin problems. We'll be covering that in a bit.

For other guys, removing leg hair is more about skincare and health. If you have some issues on your legs that need treatment, removing hair can make it easier to see and address those issues. It's simple science, and your focus will be on the gentlest shave possible. We have you covered.

For most of you, this is all about aesthetics. Shaved legs can look amazing on a guy if you go about it right. So, before you rush down to the shaving section, keep these prerequisites in mind. Most of all, if you're going to shave your legs, you want them to be toned. You might have some muscle definition in your legs, but if you've been skipping leg day, you might want to give yourself some extra workouts before you grab a razor.

You also want to preemptively take care of your skin. Moisturize so you don't reveal ashy legs after you shave. Also, some of you might need some color. And if you need to work your legs, try doing it outside in the sun. A little color can go a long way. Fortunately, that last part only applies to some guys.

Overall, if you do these things beforehand, you'll be ready to show off your sexy legs once you do groom.

How to Shave

Let's get right into it. You want to groom your legs, and you want some good advice about that. We're going to break this into a few sections, but all of them matter.

Trimming

This all starts with trimming your legs. Grooming leg hair doesn't have to involve shaving at all. You can get an aesthetic trim with The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer. Use the longest cutting guard to take some edge off of your leg hair. If that's too short for your comfort, you can use a proper stroke to thin the hair while keeping it a little longer. The trick is to flick the trimmer away from your leg as you go. This will taper the hair and give you a tamer look that still has lots of leg hair.

Assuming you're comfortable going shorter, you can select the guard that feels right. If you're unsure, start with the longest and see how it looks. You can always go shorter later. If you decide you want to stop with trimmed legs that aren't fully shaved, that's fine. If you're still planning to shave, trim with the shortest guard before moving on to the next step.

Getting Close

When it comes to a close shave, you can still use The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. If you were coming here for advice on lathering your legs and shaving in the tub, we have good news for you. None of that is necessary. Modern technology has made it simple for men to groom their legs.

Remove the cutting guard from your trimmer and shave as close as it can get. The safety features on The Lawn Mower trimmer offer ample protection. While you should take your time on your first shaving attempt, you can push for the closest shave possible without hurting yourself. That's the beauty of the whole thing.

When you're done shaving your legs, go back over them. There's a lot of real estate to cover, and it's easy to miss spots. We're big fans of supporting all kinds of grooming styles, but accidentally missed spots never look good. Be thorough.

Shower

When you're done grooming, you still have some work to do. A shower should follow every shave; this is important to remove clipped hair and for some essential skincare. When you shower, the first thing you want to do is rinse and wash with Crop Cleanser™ body wash, and using it will help you clear all of the clipped hair, so you aren't itchy and irritated all day long. It also has a hydrating solution that will help your legs recover from the shave and work to prevent ingrown hairs.

In addition to cleaning with soap, you should exfoliate. The truth is that you should pretty much always exfoliate after shaving. Shaving pushes dead hair and skin cells into your pores and clogs them. A gentle exfoliation will clear all of that, and it further reduces the risk of ingrown hairs.

Moisturize

When your shower is complete, you have one more skincare step. You need to moisturize. You have a few options. Traditional lotion is fine. It will hydrate the skin and help your freshly shaved legs look amazing. You can also consider SPF lotion. Assuming you're doing all of this at the start of the day, the SPF gives you some protection from the sun's rays. Some of you might think that you don't need to worry about this, but the sun's radiation can harm any skin. SPF slows aging and keeps your skin as healthy as possible. Unless you are outside all day, you don't need a high SPF rating, but a little protection goes a long way.

This just about concludes our lesson on shaving your legs. The final tip is the easiest. On the day that you shave, avoid tight pants. For some, this is a given, but there are guys who love clothes that stay close. Your tight pants can put pressure on the freshly groomed hair follicles. That can cause irritation and even lead to ingrown hairs.

With that, you're ready. You can shave your legs to your heart's content. If you ever want a break, you can grow that leg hair back out without any trouble — because you'll have healthy legs. You can adjust your grooming as you see fit, and you'll have our support the whole way. Until next time, have fun showing off your sexy stems.

If you're a more visual guy, here's a short video on how to shave your gets using The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer: