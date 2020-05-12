Let’s rip this band-aid right off. You’re interested in knowing more about shaving below your waist. You’ve heard enough about male grooming. You’re ready to explore the concept. That’s good because you’ve come across the complete guide on how to shave pubic hair for men. It’s time you learned how to shave pubic hair. We’re going to cover absolutely everything. When you’re done here, you’ll be ready to teach a college course on the topic.

What You’re Going to Need To Shave Your Pubes

The supplies for a proper male grooming session are not terribly complicated, but there’s a good chance you are underestimating this list. Ultimately, there are six items on the list, and each is essential to avoiding the problems you just read about.

Electric Trimmer

First up is your electric trimmer. Unless you’re shaving regularly, your pubes are too long to go straight to the razor blade. Get The Lawn Mower 3.0™ pubic hair trimmer and make sure to use the guards as needed. That will cut the bush down to size to get started.

A Shower

The second thing on your list is a shower. With that shower, you need a good body wash that helps restore skin damage caused by shaving. We recommend Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash.

A Razor

Naturally, you also need your razor blade. The Plow™ 2.0 razor is designed for exactly this kind of work and it is included free with our subscription plan.

Moisturizer and an Exfoliator

Lastly, you need a moisturizer and an exfoliator. Taking care of your skin after the shave is much more important than the process of shaving itself.

How To Shave Your Pubic Hair In 10-Steps

Now we can get into the process of shaving your pubes. Before you get started, you have to determine the best place to shave pubes. We recommend the bathroom.

1.) Select Your Length

The first action you will take it to trim everything. Since you don’t have to shave the entire pubic region, you want to select how long you’re going to leave the unshaved portions. Once you make that selection, you can get down to business.

2.) Trim the Hair

You should always trim before shaving — unless you shave so often that a trim is not viable. When trimming, use the guards to manage hair length. Take your time, but don’t worry too much. If you’re using The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, its safety features will keep you out of trouble. You can trim wet or dry.

3.) Shower to Soften Hair

A warm (not scalding) shower will open up the follicles and soften the hair. Doing this after your trim helps you get rid of excess hair clippings, which is always nice. The shower will reduce the negative impacts the razor can have on your skin. Since you don’t need to shave downstairs every day, it’s worth making time for this step.

4.) Use Shaving Gel

Do we really need to explain this part? You want a smooth glide on your razor. Lubrication is vital.

5.) Check for Dull Blades

Every guy has butchered his face by using a dull razor at some point. Some of you unfortunate mountain men can dull a good blade with half a shave. We’re talking about shaving around the genitals here, so make sure you have a fresh, good blade. Also, don’t share a razor between your face and your balls. You know better than that.

6.) Shave With Gentle Strokes

When you start applying razor to flesh, you want to take your time and be meticulous. You have a sharp blade. You don’t have to tug your way through dense pubic hair. Short, gentle strokes will get you there.

Whenever necessary, pull your skin tight to make sure the razor isn’t cutting through uneven terrain.

7.) Rinse After Each Stroke

You know how to shave. If you let hair clippings accumulate on the razor, it won’t be able to keep cutting. Rinse after every stroke so you don’t set yourself up for pain.

8.) Reapply Shaving Gel

Until you’re very comfortable with this process, you’re going to be taking your time. It’s ok to reapply shaving gel as needed. Too much is better than too little in this case.

9.) Rinse, Dry, and Moisturize

When the cutting portion of the job is finished, you want to clean the area. You don’t need a new shower. Instead, you can rinse dry or wipe yourself with a moist washcloth. The idea is to get all of the clipped hair so you won’t itch all day.

When you’re clean, dry yourself completely. Usually, you can pat dry with a towel. Avoid vigorous towel drying. It will exacerbate skin irritation.

When you are dry, follow up with moisturizer. It’s the most important tool in avoiding razor burn and itchiness.

10.) Exfoliate

Your last step is to exfoliate the shaved area. Because you already moisturized, this will not be like sandpapering your tender skin. Instead, it’s going to open the pores, remove dead skin and set you up for a healthy recovery from the shave.

Why Do You Need Pubic Hair?

It turns out that pubic hair exists for a reason. It’s not just there to snag in your zipper and ruin your day. It serves a few biological functions that are worth noting. For starters, pubic hair helps in the bedroom. It reduces the friction between two people when they are engaging in adult time. In the modern era, we can use lubes to compensate, but reducing friction is a valuable function of pubic hair.

The hair also aids in natural hygiene. Pubic hair makes it harder for bacteria and other microbes to get to your man parts. That extra barrier can prevent infection (though nowhere near as well as condoms).

If you think back to a pre-societal human existence, pubes were a signal of reproductive ability. Cavemen and women were checking out lower body hair to figure out when (and who) to get busy.

Lastly, crotch hair is an essential part of pheromone transmission. The science of pheromones still has a lot to discover, but we do know that pubic hair helps to broadcast pheromone signals, which are essential to mating.

Should You Shave Your Pubes?

Despite the fact that pubes have a purpose, you can safely shave them if you want a neater look down there. Modern technology has an answer for everything pubes do. Whether or not you should shave is a more interesting question. Let’s look at some of the main considerations.

Social Norms

Do you know how many guys shave their pubes? It’s a lot. That doesn't mean that everyone shaves, but male grooming is popular enough now that there are no weird looks for having shaved balls (except that your balls shouldn’t regularly be on display). Some amount of grooming is even expected, so there are no social pressures not to shave. The norms are on your side.

Partner Expectations

Do you want a face full of pubic hair at the end of date night? Why would anyone else? Partner expectations will vary by the individual, so it’s always a good idea to have an adult conversation about these things. Until you do, you can assume that grooming will be appreciated. Whether or not grooming should include shaving is harder to say. Sometimes your partner will ask you if you know how to shave pubic hair and it’s good to have an answer.

Personal Preference

Even though this isn’t the first item on the list, it is the number one consideration. No one has to live with your pubes to the extent that you do. You have plenty of options, and this is a personal decision. We’ll teach you how to shave, but if thats not your thing, you can always just keep yourself trimmed. You’ll gain all of the benefits without using a razor blade. If you really do want to try shaving, keep reading.

Increased Sensitivity

This is the most or least fun aspect of shaving for guys. It depends on how much sensitivity you get and what you like. The sensitivity can make foreplay quite interesting. It can also make your daily life miserable for a few days after shaving. It sounds fun to be extra sensitive in the bedroom, but what about when you're showering alone? Or chafing while walking? Learning how to shave pubic hair will increase the sensitivity of your skin. By how much is different for every guy. How you feel about how IT feels will be up to you.

Is Pubic Hair Unhygienic?

Pubic hair is not intrinsically unhygienic. It has hygienic properties and can be plenty clean and perfectly natural. That said, it can contribute to hygiene problems when it receives inadequate care. If you clean yourself on a regular basis, everything is ok. That said, getting rid of pubic hair makes it a lot easier to control lower body funk. The hair is a major contributor to the mechanics of smelly balls.

Mostly, pubic hair can trap ball sweat. That might be good for your pheromones, maybe, but trapped sweat leads to smelly balls. There’s no way around it.

Risks of Shaving

There are certainly benefits to shaving your pubes, but it’s not all rainbows and sunshine. There’s a dark side to this practice. You can already guess some of the downsides, but there are risks you might not have considered. You can’t make an informed decision about shaving below the waist until you know exactly how it can go wrong.

Cuts

You’re using a razor. Nicks and cuts are a normal risk. You have undoubtedly cut yourself shaving at some point. You know what that is like. Now multiply that feeling by the sensitivity of your balls? Some guys really can shrug it off. Others are horrified. Regardless, if you shave enough, nicks and cuts may eventually happen.

Ingrown Hairs

This is something that gets overlooked. If you trim your pubes without shaving, there’s no risk of ingrown hair. When you shave, that risk arrives. Ingrown hairs are gross and unpleasant. You can learn a few tips to help prevent them, but it’s a risk you have to take to have a shaved nether region.

Razor Burn

It’s shocking how many guys dive into shaving their pubes without thinking about razor burn. If it can happen to your face and neck, why wouldn’t it happen downstairs? Again, countermeasures can help, but your crotch is more sensitive than your face. Razor burn is worse down there.

Itching

Itching goes hand in hand with razor burn. As the hairs start to poke back through the skin, it’s going to itch like fire. If you take one thing away from everything you’re reading, it should be this. Time your shaving so that you don’t get major crotch itch in the middle of a date.

Infections and Staph Boils

Now we’re getting into the scary stuff. Shaving increases the risk of a skin infection. It doesn’t happen to everyone, but the risk does exist. If you cut yourself and aren’t on top of your shaving hygiene, you’ll probably get an infection.

When infections get ugly, you can get staph boils. Staphylococcus is one of the most common bacterial skin infections. When it gets bad enough, you get gross, sore boils. On your crotch. Think about that the next time you blow off sanitizing your razor.

STIs

Aside from skin infections, you also have to worry about STIs. So, pubic hair does provide a natural defense against STIs, but that’s not really how shaving creates this risk. Instead, the risk comes from what shaving does to your skin. Even if you don’t have deep cuts from shaving, there are countless micro-fissures created in the process. Those make you more susceptible to STIs that can get to your skin, like herpes or HPV.

5 Pro Tips for Shaving Your Pubic Area

We went through the fundamental shaving process, but a few pro tips will help you shave more easily and with less fallout.

1.) Always Trim First

We already mentioned this, but let’s elaborate. Hair clogs and dulls razor blades. If you remove a bunch of hair before you shave, it reduces the work the razor has to perform, which reduces your risk of cuts and razor burn. Also, long hair can snag a lot more easily. That’s not fun.

2.) Never Shave Dry

You know this already, but for some reason, a lot of guys think that dry shaving is a display of toughness. Your balls disagree.

3.) Ensure That You Rinse Between Every Stroke

The point here is to minimize obstructions on the razor blade. When hair clippings cover the blade, it can’t cut. When you’re shaving, part of the blade will get covered while other parts are free. This leads to uneven contact with the skin. It forces you to take more strokes and it makes it easier to cut yourself.

4.) Change Blades

As soon as the blade feels a little dull, swap it. This is your designated pubic razor. It can go through blades faster than your face’s razor. It’s fine. A good shave is more important than a slightly cheaper shave. After all, how much are you really spending on blade refills?

5.) Wear Soft Underwear

This is one of your best defenses against ingrown hairs. Tight, firm underwear makes it harder for hairs to grow back through the skin. That leads to ingrown hairs, which we don’t want. Soft, loose underwear, especially the day you shave, is what you need.

4 Tips for Keeping Your Pubic Hair Clean

Even if you shave, the hair grows back. You want to keep the region clean for all of the reasons. It makes you more attractive. It helps you avoid infections. It makes you feel better about yourself. Here’s how you can go about keeping pubes clean, even if you shave.

1.) Maintain Your pH

This is especially important after a shave. The razor scrapes away the outer oily layer of your skin. That layer has special acids in it that fight skin infections. Post-shave, you want to restore that pH balance as quickly as you can. Crop Cleanser hair and body wash will help you do that, so simply use it when you shower.

2.) Use a Towel to Clean Between Bathing

You shower regularly, but sometimes you get sweaty and gross between showers. You can clean yourself below the belt without stripping or taking an additional shower. Simply use a towel for a small dose of cleanliness. Better yet, use a Crop Mop™ ball wipes.

3.) Keep Your Pubes Dry

It’s easy for your lower areas to get swampy. We’re men. We sweat. That’s just how it works. The problem is that persistent moisture is bad for your hygiene. Humans haven’t evolved to wear clothes. That’s a pretty recent thing in the grand scheme. So, you want some ways to stay dry. Moisture-wicking underwear goes a long way. So does ball deodorant.

4.) Shower Well

Rinsing off in the shower is better than nothing, but a proper shower makes all the difference in the world. We already talked about using Crop Cleanser body wash. That’s pretty easy. We also mentioned that your showers shouldn’t be too hot. Warm showers are fine; hot showers are bad for your skin. You also want to use a soft agitator to scrub. You don’t need to steel wool your skin into submission. A soft washcloth or loofah is much better. Do these things, and you’ll be cleaner and healthier.