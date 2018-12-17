 how to tweeze your eyebrows perfectly guide for men

You’d like to think you’ve got game. After all, more than one woman has taken pity on you in your life and expressed some amount of physical interest. Congratulations (note the sarcasm). If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance your game needs improvement, and you know it. No worries. In a few easy minutes, you’re going to learn how to make yourself substantially more attractive with almost shockingly low levels of effort.

You see, women notice your eyebrows. In fact, they’ve probably talked about your eyebrows behind your back. Maybe it was during one of those group trips to the bathroom. Whatever the case, women notice eyebrows more than most other features on a guy, and very few of us do anything about it. You can correct that course today. Tweezing your eyebrows is easier than you think, and you’re going to learn all of the essentials right If you've wondered how to get rid of unibrow hairs, we've got the answers for you right here.

Get the Right Tools

Experienced men know that any good job starts with acquiring the right tools. You wouldn’t change a tire with a vice grip, and you shouldn’t tackle your eyebrows with a mustache trimmer. A lot of you might not realize how bad an idea that is, but you can trust that it would be a massive mistake. For the most part, you can take care of your eyebrows with three simple tools, but there are a few others that some of you will want to Here's what you need to think about when you're ready to imbibe on your men's eyebrow grooming regimen.

The first item in your arsenal is a mustache comb. Yeah, we know what we just said about a mustache trimmer. Bear with us for a moment. The comb doesn’t have to necessarily be designed for mustaches. The point is that you want something small and fine enough to brush your eyebrows. We’ll talk about how in a bit, but for now, any comb that gives you control over those hairs is sufficient.

The second thing you need is a pair of rounded precision scissors. They come in many varieties, but anything that is designed to cut close to skin without harming you is the right idea. You’ll find that most cosmetic scissors are up to the challenge, but don’t just steal them from your lady’s supply. You want to make sure your scissors are properly sharp to do the job right. Besides, if you buy one set of scissors specifically for this task, it’ll last forever — unless you’re more of a caveman than the rest of us. We're not judging.

The third item is the one you’ve been waiting to read: tweezers. If you’ve ever been in a Sephora, you know that there are about a million different sizes and shapes of tweezers. You’re looking for something that you can hold steady and that can grip and pull your eyebrow hairs by the roots. It might take all of five minutes of shopping around to score the right match. It’s not a big deal.

Technically, the fourth item you need is a mirror, but you already knew that. Besides, there should already be something sufficient in your bathroom. Rather than go on about the obvious, let’s take a moment to debunk a bad idea. What you don’t want is a magnifying mirror. Eyebrow tweezing is all about scope. Too many men (and ladies) have done themselves a disservice by zooming in and losing focus on the big picture. A standard mirror will do. If you can’t see the hairs in a normal mirror, you need a trip to your ophthalmologist before you worry about eyebrows. It’s either that, or you let them get so out of control that you’re now effectively blind. Just get an eyebrow waxing appointment. You’re beyond our help.

The last tool we’re going to discuss is an electric eyebrow trimmer. These tools do exist, and they do work pretty well. That said, this is the scenario that led me to that tire analogy a minute ago. Electric trimmers that are not explicitly designed for your eyebrows are a bad idea. You are far more likely than not to end up with no eyebrows at all, and that defeats the purpose of trying to look more attractive, doesn’t it?

How to Shape Your Eyebrows

Now that you have the tools, you’re ready to get started! Of course you aren’t. You need to know what the hell you’re doing first. Eyebrow shaping is actually a pretty easy art once you have a clue, but most guys need a little instruction. Also, skip the Google search. It’s mostly going to point you to help for shaping female eyebrows, and that is an entirely different animal. For guys, there are two simple rules.

First, get rid of your unibrow. It’s rare for a guy to have such stellar genetics that he doesn’t naturally grow any hair between his eyes. You know what a unibrow is. You should understand how to deal with it. Grab the tweezers and pluck the unibrow by the root. Any less and it’ll grow back annoyingly fast. While you’re at it, here’s a pro tip. If you’re having trouble plucking the hairs, trim them first. We’ll discuss the technique in depth in a moment.

The second rule for male eyebrows is to follow the natural shape. You aren’t trying to create a thin raptor’s arch like you might see women wear on a magazine. It’s ok for your brows to be thick and present. All you really want is to clean up the strays. Some hairs will be exceptionally long. Others will be abnormally far above the main line. Those are your targets. Stick to trimming and tweezing them and you’ll be fine. This is also why you don't want a magnifying mirror. It can mislead you as to which hairs count as strays.

The Surefire Eyebrow Grooming Technique

No you know what to do. Let’s discuss how to execute the plan. Eyebrow grooming technique is as simple as everything else you’ve learned today, but your first instincts might be wrong. What was the first tool we discussed? That’s right. You want to comb the hairs before you groom them. It’s as simple as brushing them all straight up. Once you do, you’ll have an easier time of seeing which hairs are aberrant.

After brushing, you want to tackle the abnormally long hairs with your scissors. They don’t need to be removed — only tamed. When that is complete, you’re going to brush your eyebrows back into their normal shape. From their, you’re going to grab your tweezers and remove anything that is too far from the natural formation. If any hairs are stubborn, brush them up and trim them. You might find that it helps you grip and pull them with the tweezers.

As for tweezing, it works exactly how you imagine. That means that it will in fact sting. Don’t be surprised. As long as you aren’t a total baby, you’ll be able to tough it out. Ok, that’s not entirely fair. Some of you have medically sensitive skin, and plucking your eyebrows will leave your skin red, raw and possibly with a rash. If you’re in that category, leave the tweezers alone and stick with the trimmer. There are less invasive alternatives that you can consider, and we’ll be discussing those in detail in another blog.

Alright, fellas. That about covers it. You now know how to tweeze (and trim) your eyebrows. With minimal maintenance, you can keep one of your most noticeable features from becoming a detriment to your game. After you’ve managed your eyebrows a few times, you’ll find that the process only requires a few minutes, and rarely will you meet a guy who needs to do it more than once a week. For many of you, once a month will do. So, enjoy the clearer forehead and, until next time, good luck getting lucky.