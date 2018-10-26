how to use a stainless steel safety razor to manscape

Feel like getting rid of the fuzz around your phallus? There are plenty of ways to present a smooth pack of nether region parts, but some of them should only be explored by men brave enough to reenact scenes from MTV's Jackass. If you're looking for a way to de-hair your region down there, we've got everything you need to know right here. Manscaping—and using the proper tools and products—enables you to have proper male hygiene so you can stay sexy and confident. But, if you delve into this duty wrong, you're doing yourself a huge disservice.

Let's take a look, shall we?

Don't use rusty razors. Let's get one thing straight right out of the gate: unless you're looking for a way to get a tetanus shot directly into your testicles, your shower experiments that result in orange-colored, oxidized razors have no business being around your...business. While we're on the subject, rusty razors only belong in one place—the trashcan. They don't belong on your beard or bald head any more than they belong around your balls.

Do invest in rust-proof razors that are specially designed for the task at hand. It's important to invest in a product that's made of high-quality, rust-proof stainless steel so you can get the most out of your manscaping experience. The Plow has everything you need to perfect your manscaping dreams, complete with an easy-glide design that doesn't require pressure.

Don't do a rush job where you get blow jobs. Let's be real; time is money these days, and there are a lot of things you need to do at a break-neck pace, but shaving your balls isn't one of them. If you don't leave yourself ample time to do the job right, you're begging for an unfortunate mishap to happen, which could ultimately send you to the emergency room if you find yourself on the wrong side of a bad blade.

Do set time aside to shave your scrotum. Look at your schedule. If you don't think you'll have enough time to manscape before your big date, do it the night before or in the morning before you head to work. It's imperative to leave plenty of time to complete this task at a gentle speed to ensure you don't incur unnecessary damages during the process.

Don't imbibe on the endeavor before cleaning the bacteria from your balls. Ball sweat is the real deal. Besides having the potential to cause a really potent odor to erupt from your crotch, it also signifies the presence of bacterial colonies, which can cause great harm when they enter your bloodstream if you nick your nads.

Do perform a pre-shave cleaning prep. It's important to use ball deodorants like Manscaped's Crop Preserver to keep your lower deck fresh and clean throughout the day, but even if you do have a proper de-stenching regimen in place, you want to be sure you're working with a sanitized surface before you connect your razor to your skin. Do a quick wipe down of your area before you begin shaving.

Don't let your hair go rogue. If you've never manscaped before, you don't want to find out the hard way how difficult it is to rally the troops after you've set them free. Of course, if you've already learned this lesson, we don't have to remind you what a pain in the ass it is to clean up rampant pubes post-shave.

Do put down a mat to capture all your short-and-curlies. Before you begin manscaping, make sure you're protecting your floor with the Magic Mat. This disposable shaving mat will keep your bathroom neat and tidy while you eliminate unwanted hair.

Don't go straight to work with your razor. Even the best razors can't combat an uncut forest. You could be setting yourself up for uncomfortable pricks and pulls if you dive right into a full bush with only your razor to protect you.

Do trim first. The Lawn Mower 3.0 enables you to lay down the perfect landscape for The Plow. It'll clear the brush and get rid of out-of-control pubes so your razor can do the job it's supposed to do.

Don't ravage your sensitive skin in its naturally wrinkly way. Your scrotum's skin is quite wrinkly, which is a situation not intended to meet sharp metal objects.

Do pull your skin taut. Your razor needs a level playing field, so help it out. Put your foot on the toilet if you need to get into the right position. Never leave your skin sagging. Gently pull it into a taut situation so your razor doesn't need to field the ebbs and flows surrounding your fellow.

Don't think you're done when you put the razor away. Now it's time to step into the shower so you're not sporting a crop of leftover pubes all day.

Do turn on the hot water. Get ready to wash off the day with your favorite man-friendly body wash by your side. Crop Cleanser is a pH-balanced body wash, formulated with everything you need to enjoy a great post-shave situation. Made with soothing sea salt and aloe, this body wash will help reduce irritation while ensuring you have a clean down-below before you put on your boxers or briefs.

Don't leave your balls to fend for themselves. You and your guys have come this far; why would you leave'em hangin'? If you're going to leave them unprotected, fending for themselves in their most natural state, you've just done yourself an injustice by cleaning them up in the first place.

Do preserve your artwork with a ball deodorizer. Your shaven, clean, and ready to step out of the house feeling like a million dollars now, right? Not so fast! Your freshly shaven skin deserves a little more attention from you, and you need to reward yourself for a job well done. Apply Crop Preserver to your lower half to seal in essential hydrating ingredients that will keep your skin supple while staving away unwanted bacteria that can begin to smell. When you're a hard-working man, an awesome ball deodorant is one of the best tools you can have in your arsenal if you ever want to find yourself naked with a partner again.

Don't leave your house before you seal the deal. In your quest for fresh, Crop Reviver should never be left out of the picture. Why would you go through all the rigmarole of cleaning up your pubes, just to leave your private area prime for friction and inflammation?

Do revive your freshly shaven crop with a post-shave-and-shower spritz. Crop Reviver is formulated with aloe and witch hazel, both of which are known to reduce inflammation and irritation. Not to mention, it has active pH controls built into each bottle, meaning your crotch will go stench-free for longer periods of time with just a quick spray or two.

It All Starts with the Tools

To achieve the right smoothness on your sensitive area, you've got to start with the right tools. Your below-the-belt area is certainly not the place where you want to test the boundaries of drugstore razors or assume your girlfriend's razor will get the job done. No, you need a tool that's specifically designed to navigate your nether region.

The Plow is every man's best friend when he's ready to manscape. Why?

Design. The Plow features a single-blade, double-edge razor design, allowing you to get a close, clean shave without damaging that ultra fragile skin.

MANSCAPED has everything you need for the perfect grooming sessions. Whether you just want to take a little off the top, or you want to shave off your entire crop, our arsenal of specially designed tools will do the job to a tee.