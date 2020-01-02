Do you find that traveling has a tendency to take its toll on your grooming regimen? It's not always easy to pack the proper gear in a bag that'll go from "there" to "here"; however when you've got your boys' best interest in mind, you'll be surprised at the kinds of tools you can find.

What You Need in a Travel Trimmer

Before we dive into how to use The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer, let's take a second to discuss why you would use this tool. For starters, this isn't your everyday trimmer. The Lawn Mower 3.0 was specifically designed with guys' nether regions in mind. With three generations of pubic hair trimmers under our belts (pardon the pun), we're excited to roll out a device that's got the best of all of our research and the feedback we've received over the years.

What makes the Lawn Mower 3.0 great for men who travel?

Compact Size

Nobody wants to lug around a huge trimmer when they're going from Point A to Point B; not only is that inefficient in terms of valuable luggage space, but it can also be embarrassing if the TSA decides to open your bag before an airport full of people. With The Lawn Mower 3.0, you don't have to worry about its size because it's slim and slender.

Waterproof Exterior

Whether you're getting your trimming done as an all-at-once task in the shower, or you're taking time to groom properly (see below), this handy gadget is up to the challenge.

SkinSafe

If you don't want to walk into your next meeting with a chafed circumstance between your legs, do yourself a favor and opt for a male trimmer that was created with men's sensitive spots at the forefront of its purpose. The Lawn Mower 3.0 knows how to pack a powerful punch to unwanted hair down there, while helping reduce nicks, snags, tugs, pulls, or itchy situations.

How to Use The Lawn Mower 3.0 While Traveling

MANSCAPED™ makes manscaping easy, whether you're at home or on the go. The Perfect Package 3.0 has everything you need to keep your private parts looking and feeling their best.

Charge It

The Lawn Mower 3.0 features a rapid dock that's powered by USB Li-ion batteries for up to 90 minutes of use. Place it on the charger while you're away for the day so it's ready to use when you get home, or simply let it juice up while you're catching some ZZZs .

Cover The Floor

Lay the Magic Mat ™ shaving mat down on the floor to catch the hairs that'll soon fall from your phallus. This trick makes cleanup a breeze so you won't have to worry about embarrassing leftovers when the cleaning people come into your hotel room.

Trim Your Hair

With 7,000 RPMs of power, The Lawn Mower 3.0 is capable of removing even the coarsest, most stubborn pubic hair. Whether you simply plan to stop at trimming, or you're going to go for a fully bald set of balls, you always want to put The Lawn Mower 3.0 to work first. It'll set the stage for further shaving or shorter trimmer down the line. Remember, you can always take more off, but if you go too low out of the gate, you'll have to wait for it to grow back before you can fix it.

Shower-Off To Remove Loose Hairs

With the hair off your body, step into the shower and give yourself a good once-over with Crop Cleanser ™ . This is a great travel hack because it's a two-in-one shampoo and body wash, enabling you to get clean head to toe without taking up extra space in your suitcase.

Deodorize Your Balls

With so much work that you've put into your manscaping efforts, make sure you round out the experience with Crop Preserver ™ — MANSCAPED's solution for non-sweaty, stink-free balls.

Revive Your Crop

Crop Reviver ™ is here to give you a quick burst of freshness and anti-inflammatory properties that'll leave you feeling fresh and confident.

Clean Your Trimmer

After you've completed a proper manscaping session, always make sure you clean your tool thoroughly to prevent bacteria and dirt buildup from infiltrating your device. Since The Lawn Mower 3.0 is waterproof and features removable blades, clean up is a cinch.

Now You're Set To Travel With Your Lawn Mower 3.0

If you're ready to take your grooming endeavors to the next level, allow MANSCAPED to step up to the challenge and tackle your tufts of fuzz. Order The Perfect Package 3.0 today and get ready to take your next travel adventure in style and with confidence.