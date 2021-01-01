Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser® body wash. Using this Crop Cleanser® is easy; here's how to do it in two easy steps.
How To Use The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®
1.) Apply The Correct Amount Of Cleanser
If using as a shampoo, apply 1-2 pumps to your hand and apply to your hair. Using Crop Cleanser® as a body wash, apply 2-4 pumps to a washcloth.
2.) Lather
Lather your skin or hair, paying careful attention to any area that was recently shaved
If you're interested in checking out the benefits of Crop Cleanser® or would like to buy some now, we've got you covered.
