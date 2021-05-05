How To Use The MANSCAPED™ Crop Exfoliator®

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™ groin exfoliant. Using Crop Exfoliator™ is easy; here's how to do it in two easy steps.
1.) Apply Crop Exfoliator™ Before Shaving
Add a small dime size dab of the Crop Exfoliator™ in your hand before shaving with a tool like the Crop Shaver™.
2.) Gently Scrub In Small Circles
Gently scrub in small circles around the area you plan to shave. Do this for 30-60 seconds.
If you're interested in checking out the benefits of Crop Exfoliator® or would like to buy some now, we've got you covered.
