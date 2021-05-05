Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™ clear shaving gel. Using this Crop Gel™ is easy; here's how to do it in two easy steps.
1.) Apply Crop Gel™ After Exfoliating
Add a quarter-size amount of Crop Gel™ to your hand to start.
2.) Add Gel To Your Groin
Add the gel to the area you plan to shave. The gel will remain clear, allowing you to easily see what you're doing.
If you're interested in checking out the benefits of Crop Gel® or would like to buy some now, we've got you covered.
