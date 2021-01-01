Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Mop® ball wipes. Our Crop Mop® is used the exact way you would use any body wipe. While the Crop Mop® can be used on several different body parts, here is how to use Crop Mop® on your balls.

How To Use The Manscaped™ Crop Mop®

1.) Open An Individual Crop Mop® Package

The Crop Mop® comes in small individual packages. Start by just tearing one of those open.

2.) Remove The Wipe

Remove the body wipe and completely unfold it into your hand.

3.) Start Wiping

Start by gently wiping around the backside of your ball sack and move to the bottom. Continue several times to ensure optimal freshness.

If you're interested in learning more about the benefits of using Crop Mop® or would like to buy some now, we've got you covered.