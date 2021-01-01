Thanks for your interest in using the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver® anti-chafing ball deodorant. Here is how to use the Crop Preserver® in three steps.

How To Use The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®

1.) Ensure You Are Completely Dry

We always recommend applying Crop Preserver® after a warm shower. Hop out of the shower, and dry off completely.

2.) Apply A Small Amount To Your Hands

Open the Crop Preserver® top and apply a dime-size drop into your hands.

3.) Apply The Cream Around Your Sensitive Areas

Add the cream to your sensitive areas. The cream should dry on contact leaving your boys clean and deodorized.

If you’re interested in learning about the benefits of using Crop Preserver® or would like to buy now, we’ve got you covered.