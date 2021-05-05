How To Use The MANSCAPED™ Crop Shaver™

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™ groin razor. Using The Crop Shaver™ is easy; here is how to do it in four easy steps.

1.) Always Start With A Trim

We always recommend starting with a trim using a tool like the Lawn Mower® 3.0. Start with the longest setting on the guards, then work your way down.

2.) Get In The Shower

Hop in a warm shower for a few minutes to soften your hairs and open your pores.

3.) Apply Shaving Cream

We recommend using a clear shaving gel like the Crop Gel™. Apply around the whole area you plan to shave as you would shaving your face.

4.) Pull Loose Skin Taut & Shave With The Grain

Pull any loose skin taut and shave with the grain. Make small gentle passes and rinse your blade after every stroke.

If you're interested in checking out the benefits of using the Crop Shaver™ or would like to buy one today, we've got you covered.