Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster® foot deodorant. Using this Foot Duster® is easy; here's how to do it in two easy steps.

How To Use The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®

1.) Ensure That You Are Completely Dry

We always recommend applying Foot Duster® after a warm shower. Once you finish in the shower, dry off completely before applying any Foot Duster®.

2.) Spray Your Feet

Spray the top and bottom of each foot a couple of times. Now let them air dry for a couple of minutes before putting socks on.

If you're interested in checking out the

benefits of Foot Duster®

or would like to

buy some now

, we've got you covered.