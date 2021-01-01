Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster® foot deodorant. Using this Foot Duster® is easy; here's how to do it in two easy steps.
How To Use The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®
1.) Ensure That You Are Completely Dry
We always recommend applying Foot Duster® after a warm shower. Once you finish in the shower, dry off completely before applying any Foot Duster®.
2.) Spray Your Feet
Spray the top and bottom of each foot a couple of times. Now let them air dry for a couple of minutes before putting socks on.
If you're interested in checking out the benefits of Foot Duster® or would like to buy some now, we've got you covered.
