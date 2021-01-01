Skip to Main Content
How To Use The Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 safety razor. Using The Plow® 2.0 is easy; here is how to do it in four easy steps.

1.) Always Start With A Trim

We always recommend starting with a trim using a tool like the Lawn Mower® 3.0. Start with the longest setting on the guards, then work your way down.

2.) Soften Your Hairs & Apply Shaving Cream

The easiest way to soften your hair is by taking a shower. Hop in a warm shower and allow your pores to open and hair to soften. Next, hop out of the shower, towel off, and apply shaving cream to the area you plan to shave.

3.) Angle Your Razor At Around 30 Degrees And Shave With The Grain

Start by angling your razor around 30 to 45 degrees and shave with the grain. It is important not to push too hard, as this will lead to razor burn.

4.) Lather Up For Round 2

Take the time to lather up and make multiple passes on your face. Multiple gentle passes will lead to smooth skin and a reduced risk of irritation.


If you're interested in checking out the benefits of using the Plow® 2.0 or would like to buy one today, we've got you covered.

