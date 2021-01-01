Skip to Main Content
Home
/
Grooming

How To Use The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

01.01.21

Share

How To Use The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. This men's manicure set is comprised of several male grooming tools. Here is an overview of how to use them all. 

How To Use The Tweezers In The Shears® 2.0

These slash-tipped tweezers enable a precise grooming experience and can be used for cleaning up those pesky eyebrow hairs nose hairs when you're away from your Weed Whacker®.

How To Use The Rounded Point Scissors In The Shears® 2.0

The rounded point scissors in the Shears® 2.0 are designed for safely trimming unwanted hairs. The rounded tips make it safe to clips rouge facial hair on the go.

How To Use The Nail Clippers In The Shears® 2.0

Open the clippers, and by following your finger's natural shape, clip each nail roughly three to four times. Be sure to keep some of the white section. This will prevent you from harming yourself, and it gives you room to smooth your nails with a file.

How To Use The Nail File In The Shears® 2.0

After you have finished clipping your nails, use the file to smooth shape the nail by filing the nail in a single direction vs. back and forth. 

If your cuticles are overgrown, you can also carefully use the tip of the nail file to push the cuticles back.

If you're interested in learning more about whether women can use the Shears® 2.0 or would like to buy the set now, we've got you covered.

01.01.21

Share

Related Articles

Grooming
04.29.21

Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21

How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0

Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...
Grooming
04.23.21

Can You Use The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker® In The Shower?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed...

Comments (0)

Featured Articles

    Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to use Manscaped™ ball tonerHow to use every Manscaped™ product
    Keto Breath - What It Is, Causes & Cures8 Bad Breath Detectors To Try At HomeAvoiding Morning Breath - Foods, Behaviors and Medical Conditions
    9 Epic Blazer & Pants Color Combinations - 2021 EditionTypes of Tuxedos - Different Tuxedo Styles for Every OccasionWhat Does Your Watch Say About You? You Might Be Surprised...
    What stores is Manscaped™ sold in?Why You Need a Separate Trimmer for Groin GroomingHow to Shave Your Beard Completely OffStocking Stuffer Ideas For Men

Sign up for grooming tips.

Sign up to get the latest and greatest grooming tips straight to your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our privacy policy.
Free Shipping
Hassle-Free Returns
100% Safe & Secure Checkout
BlogFAQManage OrdersWaterproof DisclaimerContact UsReviewsBecome An InfluencerMilitary & First RespondersHealthcare Workers
Copyright ©2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
Warranty & Return|Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Cookie Policy