How To Use The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. This men's manicure set is comprised of several male grooming tools. Here is an overview of how to use them all.

How To Use The Tweezers In The Shears® 2.0

These slash-tipped tweezers enable a precise grooming experience and can be used for cleaning up those pesky eyebrow hairs nose hairs when you're away from your Weed Whacker®.

How To Use The Rounded Point Scissors In The Shears® 2.0

The rounded point scissors in the Shears® 2.0 are designed for safely trimming unwanted hairs. The rounded tips make it safe to clips rouge facial hair on the go.

How To Use The Nail Clippers In The Shears® 2.0

Open the clippers, and by following your finger's natural shape, clip each nail roughly three to four times. Be sure to keep some of the white section. This will prevent you from harming yourself, and it gives you room to smooth your nails with a file.

How To Use The Nail File In The Shears® 2.0

After you have finished clipping your nails, use the file to smooth shape the nail by filing the nail in a single direction vs. back and forth.

If your cuticles are overgrown, you can also carefully use the tip of the nail file to push the cuticles back.

