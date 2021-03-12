How to use the MANSCAPED™ Ultra Premium Collection

Have you ever smelled so much that you could detect it in your own nose? Be honest. We’re talking about one of those days where you just worked ultra hard and you’re stinking up the place. Or maybe you had a free weekend and took full advantage of the fact that you didn’t have to worry about hygiene. You’ve been there. We all have.

You don’t want days like that to be normal, which is why MANSCAPED™ has released the Ultra Premium™ collection. We’re now empowering guys with complete mastery of how they smell, and we’re going to show you how it works.

The Ultra Premium™ Collection

Hang on. Before we get into instructions and all of that, what even is the Ultra Premium™ Collection? It sounds nice, but what is it really doing?

In short, it’s the latest addition of products from MANSCAPED™. We saw some gaps in the full suite of grooming things we were offering guys, and we’re using Ultra Premium™ to fill those gaps. With this collection, we’re adding a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, body wash, body spray, deodorant, and lip balm.

As a collection, they’re all designed to work together as a synergistic grooming ecosystem. Namely, they are built on the same cologne-quality fragrance. So, as you go through your daily hygiene, you don’t have to worry about clashing scents or smells that are too strong and overbearing.

So, if you’d like to see a little more about these products and how they are intended to work, the full breakdown is below.

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

You might feel like you don’t need anyone to tell you how to wash your hair. You’re mostly right. If your plan was to throw some shampoo into your hair, lather it around really well, and then rinse, you’re basically doing it right.

The Ultra Premium™ 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner combo was designed for easy use. That said, we do have a few tips that can help you get the most out of it. First, we recommend doing this first when you shower. If you start with the head, then when the shampoo + conditioner runs down your body, it won’t be the last thing there. This stuff isn’t bad for your skin, but it’s not optimized for skin care the way the body wash is.

Second, you don’t need to worry about rinsing and repeating with this shampoo. If you get a good lather and scrub out any dirt, you will be good to go. The only real exception is if your hair is extra mega dirty — like you just spent two weeks backpacking through a remote jungle. In that case, a rinse and repeat is probably a good idea.

Ultra Premium™ Body Wash

Using our Body Wash is a similar story. We’re not reinventing the wheel here. You know how to wash yourself. Make sure you get behind your ears and all of that.

There are some things that might be nice to know about this particular wash, though. For starters, it is designed for total body care. It’s not for your hair, but it does great on the scalp if you do the smooth, bald head thing. So, this can be the only body soap you use, and you’ll be in great shape. It moisturizes, smells good, and genuinely cleans you. Win, win, win.

Another thing to note is that we recommend using a loofah. Every guy has his own style, and we get that. If you’re in love with washcloths, they will work. They’re harder on the skin, so we like loofahs more (and loofahs are easier to clean), but the body wash will be fine. If you don’t use any type of scrubbing or agitating utensil, then you’re not showering right.

The agitator is important to remove dirt and grime and dead skin cells and all of the things that you're trying to wash off. Just slapping some soap on your body is hardly an effective way to get really clean. Most of you know that, but someone out there is reading this right now and thinking up arguments. Just get a loofah. You’ll actually like it.

Ultra Premium™ Hydrating Body Spray

Now we’re getting to something a little different. Some of you already have a favorite moisturizer. The advantage of going with Ultra Premium™ Hydrating Body Spray is that the scent will match your body wash (and anything else you use in the line-up). That makes for a better aromatic experience overall.

For the rest of you, this might be your first moisturizer in a body spray format. We’re happy to welcome you to the club. Hydrating Body Spray is simple stuff, but we’ll walk you through it.

In some ways, it helps to think of body spray as a modern take on cologne, but with hydrating qualities. You spray it on yourself, and it is scented for your benefit. But, that’s about where the comparison stops being useful. This hydrating body spray is also designed to do good things for your skin. Cologne just makes you smell irresistible.

So, to use the body spray, we recommend you get out of the shower and dry yourself. It works better when you’re not dripping wet, but if you’re a little damp, you’ll be fine. Spritz all over that fine bod of yours. Rub in and let it absorb. Around the boys is fine, too, but if you use other MANSCAPED™ goods, you can leave Crop Preserver® and Crop Reviver® for your man parts.

Ultra Premium™ Deodorant

As for deodorant, it’s the same old story. It’s usually easier to apply before you get dressed. Our Deodorant does go on dry, so you don’t have to worry about wet deodorant or getting it stuck to your clothes or any of that stuff.

Our Deodorant is designed to keep you smelling great throughout the day with minimal environmental or social concerns. It is aluminum-free. That means that it is designed as a deodorant more than an antiperspirant, which is ultimately more important. It also means that you won’t have aluminum clogging your pores and driving your skin crazy.

Apply this deodorant like you would any other, and move on with your day. Just try to keep from sniffing your pits throughout the day because they smell so good. People will notice.

Ultra Premium™ Lip Balm

Lastly is our Ultra Premium™ Lip Balm. This is also standard stuff. Any time your lips are dry, use some balm. Be as liberal or conservative with the application as you like. We recommend starting the day with lip balm for the sake of general maintenance. If you’re always waiting until your lips are chapped to apply, you’re putting unnecessary stress on them.

You can use some lip balm right out of the shower. If you wait until after morning coffee or breakfast (depending on how you start your day), that’s fine, too. There are no special techniques to consider here. Just keep your lips moisturized.

That concludes the MANSCAPED™ Ultra Premium™ collection. If you use it to the best effect, you will be clean and smell great all of the time. If you think that will be anything less than great for your social and professional lives, then we’re not sure what to tell you. It’s time your hygiene products were worthy of you.