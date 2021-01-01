Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer. Today we're going to show you how to use the Weed Whacker® in three easy steps.

How To Use The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®

1.) Ensure The Device Is Fully Charged

Start by making sure your Weed Whacker® is fully charged. Ensuring the device is properly charged will allow it to reach its max performance.

2.) Turn It On & Insert It In Your Nose

Turn the Weed Whacker® on by clicking the on button once. Insert the cone tip into your nose or ear. Gently turn the trimmer around in your canal for at least 60 seconds.

3.) Clean And Repeat

Rinse the device under some running water and remove the blade to clean. Repeat the steps for your second nostril or ear.

If you're interested in learning more about the

benefits of using the Weed Whacker®

or would like to

buy one now

, we've got you covered.